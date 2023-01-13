Statement on the Passing of Lisa Marie Presley from John Branca and John McClain, The Estate of Michael Jackson

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are saddened by the sudden tragic loss of Michael's former wife, Lisa Marie Presley. Michael cherished the special bond they enjoyed as apparent in the official video for "You Are Not Alone", and was comforted by Lisa Marie's generous love, concern and care during their times together.

"Bringing these two special people together was a memorable moment resulting in a union full of genuine affection and care for each other. My deepest sympathies remain with Lisa's family", states John Branca, co-executor of the Estate of Michael Jackson.

Our hearts are with Lisa Marie's children, Riley, Harper and Finley, and her mother, Priscilla, in this difficult time.

John Branca and John McClain, The Estate of Michael Jackson

