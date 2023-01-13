BDR Helps Business Owners Power Up Their Skills with New Series

New virtual courses for 2023 offers busy contractors leadership insights designed to drive growth

SEATTLE, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, announces a new three-part series that helps business owners power up their skills and set their companies up for success in 2023.

Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, announces a new three-part series that helps business owners power up their skills and set their companies up for success in 2023. (PRNewswire)

The Owner Power Up series consists of three virtual courses scheduled for Feb. 16, March 23, and April 20. Each three-hour course delivers targeted content designed to help owners prepare for the evolution of their role as their companies grow by fine-tuning their skills in leadership, management, retention, employee development, and more.

"As a company grows, the owner's role evolves. The transition is not easy, but leveling up your skills can lead to a more prosperous future," said Bruce Wiseman, co-founder and CEO of BDR. "With the Owner Power Up series, we're offering the skills our customers need to set themselves and their companies up for success."

Explicitly designed to provide busy owners with actionable strategies and proven processes to improve personal effectiveness, the Owner Power Up courses drive enhanced results and take their business to a new level of achievement. The series includes the following courses:

Leading a Management Team ( February 16 ): Do you have the team in place to support your company's future growth to $8 million , $12 million , $15 million , and beyond? To reach the highest levels of sustainable growth, you must have a plan to develop a management team that can make your company's vision a reality.

Key topics include:

Retaining Great Employees ( March 23 ): High-performing, engaged, loyal team members are worth their weight in gold. Stay ahead of your competition, and ensure you are up to date on today's most effective retention strategies.

Key topics include:

Coaching Your Sales Team ( April 20 ): Sales drive everything in business. This course establishes the owner's role in the sales process and sets out the necessary steps for monitoring the performance of your sales team. Don't hold back your company's growth by failing to invest in yourself and your company's sales growth.

Key topics include:

Special series pricing is available through Feb. 16. For more information about BDR's Owner Power Up series, visit https://www.bdrco.com/upcoming-bdr-events/.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources) is the premier business training and coaching provider to HVAC contractors and distributors, established in 1998. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors, ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually, and nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Business Development Resources (BDR)