Avior Expanded into the Scottsdale, AZ Market

Avior Wealth Management Opened Its 8th Office and Welcomed a New Director of Strategic Growth

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avior Wealth Management, LLC tapped Curt Smith, an Air Force veteran and top advisor talent in the Scottsdale area, to head up its newer Department of Strategic Growth. Scott Cavey temporarily held this position. The addition of Curt will allow Scott to dedicate more time toward advisor development and other firm initiatives.

Curt opened the doors to Avior's new Arizona office on September 30, 2022. The Arizona office has plans to add additional wealth advisors, financial planners, and client support staff.

"Helping people make smart financial decisions is what I do; Inspiring them to live a life of Possibilities is who I am." – Curtis Smith, Wealth Advisor & Director of Strategic Growth

Landing on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private firms for the first time, Avior is poised for continued growth. It's excited to have Curt collaborate with Avior's advisors and Director of Financial Planning to improve the wealth management experience for clients – ensuring Avior stays aligned with its mission – helping clients realize the true purpose of their wealth.

Additionally, Avior's vision is to improve people's lives through its integrity, excellence and care. Over the past 3 years, Avior has worked steadily to share its vision and comprehensive financial planning services with people beyond Nebraska and Nebraska's neighboring states. Curt believes Avior can continue to realize its vision by bringing more value to people through expanded communication and information sharing across multiple platforms.

Avior Wealth looks forward to a longstanding partnership and meaningful journey ahead.

About Avior Wealth Management, LLC:

Avior Wealth Management, LLC, formerly Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC, is a SEC Registered Investment Advisor that offers financial planning and investment management services to retail and institutional clients across the United States. Avior Wealth Management, LLC and its predecessor was formed in 2011 to offer clients a holistic approach to their investments, financial planning and wealth management. With office currently located in five states, we offer clients a team approach to their financial needs. Please note, investments are not guaranteed and subject to risk, including loss of principal invested.

