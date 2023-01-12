World of Concrete Debut: DEWALT® To Introduce Revolutionary New Tools, Accessories and Storage for Pros in the Commercial Concrete and Masonry Construction Industries

World of Concrete Debut: DEWALT® To Introduce Revolutionary New Tools, Accessories and Storage for Pros in the Commercial Concrete and Masonry Construction Industries

The DEWALT booth will be located in the Silver Lot at O31168

Stop by to be among the first to test and demo DEWALT's newest products

TOWSON, Md., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand and leader in total jobsite solutions, today announced it will debut several new products supporting the concrete and construction industries at the World of Concrete®† Trade Show in Las Vegas, taking place January 17-19. DEWALT offers concrete professionals a complete line of tools, accessories, anchors, and technology to empower the pros with end-to-end solutions. The DEWALT booth will be located in the Silver Lot outside at O31168. Products premiering at the show include the following.

DEWALT offers concrete professionals a complete line of tools, accessories, anchors, and technology to empower the pros with end-to-end solutions. (PRNewswire)

60V MAX* 27 lbs. Cordless SDS MAX Chipping Hammer and 60V MAX* 38 lbs. Cordless 1-1/8 HEX Breaker Hammer

Designed for heavy-duty demolition, concrete, and masonry work, the DEWALT 60V MAX* 27 lbs. Cordless SDS MAX Chipping Hammer (DCH911) quickly breaks down dense concrete with up to 27 Joules of impact energy‡. The hammer tackles horizontal and downward chipping for high-performance in mid-to-lower wall and flooring tasks and is ideal for wall breaching, channel creation as well as bushing and scarifying. With up to 1,620 BPM, the hammer has a 1-5 in. chipping range. The 60V MAX* 38 lbs. Cordless 1-1/8 HEX Breaker Hammer (DCH966) delivers up to 40 Joules of impact energy‡ for chipping in mid-to-lower wall and flooring tasks and applications including powered digging, channel creation and slab demolition. The tool delivers up to 1,080 BPM with a chipping range of 1-8 in. Both hammers are designed with wireless tool control and a built-in SHOCKS Active Vibration Control® system for user safety.

The hammers will be available July 2023.

60V MAX* 7-9 in. Large Angle Grinder

The 60V MAX* 7-9 in. Large Angle Grinder (DCG460), DEWALT's first cordless Large Angle Grinder, delivers immense power at more than 2800 MWO with a brushless motor. Built with user protection top of mind, a Kickback Brake™ brings the wheel to a halt for full stoppage when a kickback is detected, while the E-CLUTCH® System immediately shuts down the motor when a pinch or stall is sensed. In addition, the Grinder is equipped with a No-Volt switch that prevents the tool from restarting following a loss of power. Wireless tool control technology is integrated in the Grinder, which can communicate with DEWALT dust extractors (sold separately) for dust containment in silica-rich environments. The DCG460 also includes Chip-Ready™ technology and can be connected to the TOOL CONNECT™ system via Bluetooth®*** (chip sold separately).

The 60V MAX* 7-9 in. Large Angle Grinder will be available June 2023.

TOUGHSYSTEM® 2.0 Dual Port Charger

Charge, store, and transport select DEWALT 20V MAX* and DEWALT 20V/60V MAX* FLEXVOLT® batteries in the innovative DEWALT TOUGHSYSTEM® 2.0 Dual-Port Charger (DWHT08050). Featuring two ports for simultaneous charging and two USB ports for powering personal electronic devices, this durable storage box helps maintain productivity by charging DEWALT batteries and other devices throughout the workday, and in harsh jobsite conditions. Charging is enabled when the lid is shut and is actively cooled by a built-in fan that sustains airflow to help prevent overheating. The built-in storage space can hold up to 12 DEWALT 20V MAX* and DEWALT 20V/60V MAX* FLEXVOLT® batteries (depending on the battery sizes) and two more in the charging ports.

The TOUGHSYSTEM® 2.0 Dual Port Charger will be available February 2023.

10 Gallon Dust Extractor

The 10 Gallon Dust Extractor (DWV015) with automatic filter cleaning provides a powerful dust collection solution that complies with current OSHA dust containment regulations. An efficient motor and hose design both contribute to its performance. Pairing the new dust extractor with fleece vacuum bags and a 99.97% HEPA filter helps provide protection against releasing harmful dust into the work environment.

For added convenience, the 10 Gallon Dust Extractor can be paired with an optional Storage Rack (DWV016TSRK, sold separately) to allow the extractor to interlock with TSTAK® and TOUGHSYSTEM® Storage solutions. The Storage Rack lets users move both tools and the dust extractor without making multiple trips, providing mobility in real jobsite conditions.

The 10 Gallon Dust Extractor and Storage Rack will be available in March 2023.

PURE220+™ Premium Epoxy Anchor

The new PURE220+™ Premium Adhesive Anchoring Epoxy (DFC114110, DFC114121) is an exceptionally strong 1:1 chemical anchor that is Made in the USA with global materials. It is the first to carry a diamond core drilled hole approval for both cracked and uncracked concrete (approval expected Q3 2023) and will not require a roughening tool pre-installation, removing an installation step and thus saving time. PURE220+™ is part of our DUSTX+™ system, which pairs the adhesive anchor with the new DEWALT 10 Gallon Dust Extractor (DWV015), Hollow Bit Range, and Portable Power Station (DCB1800), delivering premium and portable dustless installation. PURE220+™ has an easy to dispense formulation that aides in cold weather dispensing when paired with DEWALT 20V MAX* cordless dispensing or manual dispensing options.

PURE220+™ Premium Epoxy Anchor will be available in March.

In addition, DEWALT will spotlight a wide variety of its latest tools, accessories, and technology solutions at World of Concrete, including the following:

ConcreteDNA: Co-engineered by Converge and DEWALT, this AI-based concrete sensor helps reduce carbon emissions by interpreting real-time data to observe compressive strength gain of concrete and predict when it will reach critical strength

DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* 5Ah Battery (DCBP520): DEWALT's most powerful battery in its class, delivering 50% more power, 50% more work per charge, and 2X the lifespan**

Fully-Automatic .27 Caliber Powder-Actuated Tool (DFD270): Drives both 8mm and .300 in. head fasteners and clips in lengths of 1/2– 2-7/8 in., as well as 1/4 in. threaded studs

Construction Asset Gateway (DCE081): Integrate with TOOL CONNECT™ Site Manager™ App to track tool supply and provide automatic audits

Along with interactive demonstrations of new DEWALT products, booth entertainment will include a live DJ, DEWALT t-shirts, a 360-degree camera station, contests and drawings.

To learn more about DEWALT products, please visit: www.dewalt.com.

*Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 60 volts. Nominal voltage is 54.

** With respect to:

– DEWALT's most powerful battery in its class - class defined as DEWALT XR® Batteries 5Ah or less; not in application

– 50% more power - compared to DEWALT DCB205 battery, not in application

–50% more work per charge - based on usable energy vs. DEWALT DCB205 battery, not in application

– 2X the lifespan - based on charge cycles vs. DEWALT DCB205 battery

***"The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by DEWALT is under license.

†World of Concrete® is a registered trademark of Hanley Wood Exhibitions, Inc., which has not endorsed or approved these products.

‡ - According to EPTA-Procedure 05/2009.

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, is obsessed with how users work in the real world and is relentlessly pursuing total jobsite and landscaping solutions. By incorporating its latest technology and industry innovations, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future and pioneering the next generation of outdoor equipment. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's approximately 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

DEWALT Media Contact:

Emily Noto

Director, Public Relations

(443) 564-7446

Emily.Noto@sbdinc.com

DEWALT logo. (PRNewsFoto/DEWALT) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DEWALT