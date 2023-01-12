New Year - New Advanced Technology for Cineo StageLynx App!

The revamped Cineo StageLynx App puts the control for Cineo lights at a user's fingertips

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineo Lighting (www.cineolighting.com), an industry leader in innovative production technology lighting, released their new and improved Cineo StageLynx App (version 3.2.4a) on the Apple and Google Play App stores for mobile, tablet, or desktop use.

Designed for lighting professionals, the Cineo StageLynx App provides a seamless user experience when controlling or testing each Cineo light. The easy-to-use app automatically scans for Cineo fixtures when the "Find" button is tapped. The app detects each instrument allowing the user the ability to configure all light settings while easily and efficiently networking multiple Cineo Lights together.

"The Cineo StageLynx App was developed to be identical to the built-in console on our lighting instruments. This innovative approach makes the transition between the light and the app intuitive and unified. Our commitment is to lead the way by providing content creators pioneering technology solutions that exceed expectations," said Chuck Edwards, VP of LED Innovation for Cineo Lighting. "The Cineo StageLynx App is another product our Cineo team is excited to bring to the industry to create an environment of lighting products that amplifies the vision of creatives."

The inventive Cineo StageLynx App features the ability to control presets, effects, and LUTS from across the room without having to touch the light. The app incorporates essential tools for linearization and color tuning as well as logs the data and stores it in the light. All future updates to the app will be instantaneous and unified to support current and new products.

Cineo's full suite of lighting products includes the Quantum series (Quantum Ladder, Quantum Studio, Quantum II), the LB800 and LightBlade, all of which feature saturated color control along with the high power as well as the hard source, white light - the ReFlex R15 with the innovative liquid-cool technology. Cineo Stagelynx is standard on the Quantum series, LB800 and Reflex R15, the StageLynx operating system will be standard on all future lighting products.

Cineo Lighting is a unit of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

Contact:

Aaron Rogers

NBCUniversal

(818) 749-0316-Mobile

aaron.rogers@nbcuni.com

