MathWorks Teams Up with Enel to Address All US Scope 2 Emissions Using Wind Power

NATICK, Mass., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MathWorks signed a 12-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) for an 11-megawatt (MW) portion of Enel North America's1 25 Mile Creek wind project in Ellis County, Oklahoma. Through the agreement, MathWorks will purchase approximately 50,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of wind electricity and the associated renewable energy certificates (RECs) annually, equivalent to the power needs of its two main campuses in Massachusetts and six field offices in the US. The deal will help MathWorks become carbon neutral by 2023 by addressing 100% of the company's Scope 2 emissions in the US.

"Our mission has always included a focus on environmental sustainability, so we're proud to announce our partnership with Enel to address all of our Scope 2 emissions," said Jack Little, co-founder and CEO of MathWorks. "As we accelerate the pace of engineering and science, we hope this power purchase agreement serves as a model for other companies looking for ways to make their operations more sustainable and affordable, while also increasing overall demand for renewable electricity and speeding the deployment of renewable energy projects."

MathWorks has made significant progress toward reducing its carbon footprint through several initiatives, including adopting renewable energy, continuously improving building efficiency, supporting carbon removal projects, implementing EV chargers on-site, funding complimentary bike share programs for staff members, and participating in recycling and reforestation programs.

"The renewables market is ripe for growth and we're continuing to see increasing interest from companies to support new renewable energy projects," said Paolo Romanacci, head of Enel North America's renewable energy business, Enel Green Power. "We're proud to support forward-thinking companies, like MathWorks, that are leveraging PPAs to meet their emission reduction goals and benefit from stable energy prices."

The 25 Mile Creek wind project is Enel's 12th wind farm in Oklahoma. The 250 MW wind project is projected to generate over 1,100 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of clean electricity annually. The project will also create over $24 million in new local tax revenue for schools and public services, along with $56 million in landowner payments over the project's lifetime.

The project adds to Enel's aggressive growth strategy to add 5 gigawatts (GW) of new utility-scale renewable generation and storage capacity in the US and Canada by the end of 2025.

About MathWorks

MathWorks is the leading developer of mathematical computing software. MATLAB, the language of engineers and scientists, is a programming environment for algorithm development, data analysis, visualization, and numeric computation. Simulink is a block diagram environment for simulation and Model-Based Design of multidomain and embedded engineering systems. Engineers and scientists worldwide rely on these product families to accelerate the pace of discovery, innovation, and development in automotive, aerospace, electronics, financial services, biotech-pharmaceutical, and other industries. MATLAB and Simulink are also fundamental teaching and research tools in the world's universities and learning institutions. Founded in 1984, MathWorks employs more than 6000 people in 16 countries, with headquarters in Natick, Massachusetts, USA. For additional information, visit mathworks.com.

About Enel North America

Enel North America, part of the Enel Group, is a clean energy leader in North America and is working to electrify the economy and build a net-zero carbon future by decarbonizing energy supply, electrifying transportation, creating resilient grids, and promoting a just, equitable transition. Enel North America serves over 4,500 businesses, utilities, and cities through renewable power generation, demand response, distributed energy resources, smart e-mobility solutions and services, energy trading, advisory and consulting services, and more. Its portfolio includes over 8.6 GW of utility-scale renewable capacity, 606 MW / 882 MWh of utility-scale energy storage and 63 MW /145 MWh of distributed energy storage capacity, 4.7 GW of demand response capacity, and 150,000 electric vehicle charging stations. Visit enelnorthamerica.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube to learn more.

