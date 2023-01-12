Dyester Corp. Announces Tentspaces, An Innovative, Durable Tent Line Made for the Outdoors

MIAMI, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyester Corp., the leading company in the creation of domes and other complementary products is excited to announce the release of their innovative Tentspaces division, offering high-end luxury glamping tents. Unlike common pop up tents you see around town, this is a specialty field offering upscale tents specifically created for living outdoors. The tents are large structures which are unique in the glamping industry. The tents are constructed offering the buyer the opportunity to live in a tent on a permanent basis if they so choose. Tentspaces units are sold across the globe in outdoor spaces.

Tentspaces (PRNewswire)

Barry Sendach, CEO of Dyester Corp says, "Tentspaces offer an affordable place to camp or live. Structures are friendly to the environment, easy to set up and decorate, and feels like a home for a fraction of the price."

Dyester Corp was also recently featured on episode 331 of the Bloomberg Network Show "The World's Greatest," now in its 16th year, receiving worldwide accolades and exposure by a wide diverse network of users. "World's Greatest!" is a 30-minute show on Bloomberg Television dedicated to highlighting the world's greatest companies, products, places, and people. Every show is a high-speed tour featuring behind-the-scenes footage, interviews and breathtaking visuals from locations around the world.

Dyester has been expanding into all types of unique outdoor life structures such as domes, yurts from and even bathrooms, flooring and shipping container homes. Their warehouse facilities for the instock program are located in Jacksonville, Florida, shipping within 48 hours instead of the usual 8-week delivery time. With headquarters in Boca Raton, FL, their container homes are manufactured in-house in Southern Florida, working like a traditional home.

For more information, please visit dyester.com and tentspaces.com

