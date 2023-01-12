Cambrian BioPharma Unveils New Pipeline Company - Isterian Biotech

The preclinical start-up is focused on developing novel drugs to stop and reverse the pathological accumulation of crosslinked proteins commonly observed in all major organs with age.

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrian BioPharma, a multi-asset longevity biotech, today unveils its latest pipeline company, Isterian Biotech. This preclinical start-up is working towards the development of first-in-class small molecule inhibitors of transglutaminase 2 (TG2), one of the major crosslinking enzymes in the human body, which becomes more active during aging resulting in fibrotic diseases.

With age a chronic increase of crosslinked proteins occurs in the extracellular matrix (ECM), which is a large network of proteins and other molecules that surround, support, and give structure to the cells and tissues in the body. These crosslinked proteins are difficult for the body to degrade and over time make organs stiff and dysfunctional, ultimately resulting in fibrosis. Reversing the accumulation of these pathological crosslinks will greatly contribute to reducing fibrosis.

"Isterian's strategy of combining rational drug design with efficient multiparametric profiling of synthesized small molecules has been both impressive and highly productive. Notably, for one of our highly potent and selective TG2 inhibitors, we have recently demonstrated efficacy in a mouse model of lung fibrosis for the first time," said Isterian President and Chairman of the Board, Georg C. Terstappen, PhD. "Using this state-of-the-art approach to drug discovery combined with an impressive team gives us great confidence in the future of this novel company."

The company was founded by capitalizing on over 35 years of visionary scientific research from the laboratory of Professor Martin Griffin and his team of researchers at Aston University, Birmingham, UK. Their work with small molecule inhibitors selective for TG2 has demonstrated reduction of fibrosis in multiple organs in a number of animal models. In 2019, Aston University partnered with Cambrian to form Isterian Biotech with a mission to develop safe and effective TG2 inhibitors to treat Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a devastating fibrotic disease of the lung.

"As Cambrian continues on its mission to build medicines that will redefine healthcare in the 21st century, we are very thankful to find brilliant scientists such as Martin and his team that are willing to break the mold," said CEO of Cambrian BioPharma James Peyer. "Isterian and its work to reduce fibrosis are a perfect fit alongside the other pipeline companies our team has announced in 2022."

The company's current pipeline includes an advanced preclinical-stage TG2 inhibitor for inhaled administration and several structurally unrelated back-up compounds for the treatment of IPF. To learn more visit www.isterian.com.

Isterian Biotech is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel drugs to remove excess pathological protein crosslinks from fibrotic organs for the treatment of fibrosis, and to extend healthy lifespan. The company's therapeutic agents in development target the enzyme transglutaminase (TG2), which plays a key role in protein crosslinking and in activation of TGF-β signaling. The company is a Cambrian BioPharma pipeco. For more information, please visit www.Isterian.com.

Cambrian BioPharma Inc is building the medicines that will redefine healthcare in the 21st century – therapeutics to lengthen healthspan, the period of life spent in good health. As a Distributed Development Company, Cambrian is advancing multiple scientific breakthroughs, each targeting a biological driver of aging. Cambrian's approach is to develop interventions that treat specific diseases first, then deploy them as preventative medicines to improve the overall quality of life during aging. To date, Cambrian has more than a dozen novel therapeutics in development across its pipeline. For more information, please visit www.cambrianbio.com or follow us on Twitter @CambrianBio and LinkedIn.

IPF (Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis) is a progressive, irreversible, ultimately fatal lung disease characterized by pathological crosslinking of extracellular matrix (ECM) proteins and excess deposition of collagen, resulting in severe restriction of lung capacity and function. IPF is an orphan indication that affects between 200,000 and 300,000 in the Western world. With only very limited treatment options available, IPF remains a very substantial unmet medical need.

