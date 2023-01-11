Vista Outdoor to Release Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

ANOKA, Minn., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. ("Vista Outdoor") (NYSE: VSTO) today announced plans to report its third quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, after the market closes. Following the earnings release, Vista Outdoor's management will host a conference call on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. EST to review results. In addition to the results, which will be published on Vista Outdoor's website at 5:00 a.m. EST, the company expects to discuss its outlook and financial guidance and may discuss matters of strategy during the call. Access the call on Vista Outdoor's website: http://investors.vistaoutdoor.com/event

Vista Outdoor Inc. logo (PRNewsFoto/Vista Outdoor Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Telephone recording: For those who cannot participate in the live webcast, a telephone recording of the conference call will be available. The telephone number is 1-866-813-9403, and the confirmation code is 503545. The recording will be available until Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) is the parent company of more than three dozen renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products.

