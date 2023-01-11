Third Annual Barclays 'Small Business Big Wins' Promotion Supports Small Business Owners

Entrepreneurs are invited to submit their compelling stories to win a share of the $255,000 cash prize fund to fuel their small businesses

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barclays US Consumer Bank is hosting its "Small Business Big Wins" contest for the third year. This year, winners will share $255,000 in prize money to be distributed among selected small business owners who share accounts and challenges of building a business and making their dreams a reality. The small business with the most compelling story will be awarded a grand prize of $60,000.

Barclays US Consumer Bank is hosting its third annual “Small Business Big Wins” contest to support small business owners. (PRNewswire)

Barclays is inviting small business owners to submit an essay of up to 500 words along with a compelling photograph to BarclaysSmallBizBigWins.com highlighting their unique business journey. Submissions for the contest will be accepted through Feb. 28, 2023.

"The current economic climate continues to create challenges for small businesses, and we recognize that innovation and capital help provide opportunities for employment and increase our quality of life," said Jill Neilson, Director of US Business Cards, Barclays US Consumer Bank. "As with the past two years, we're excited to amplify the stories told by these wonderful small businesses and provide the winners with much needed funds."

Following the Feb. 28 deadline for submission, 10 finalists will be selected from qualifying entries. From April 1 through April 10, the public will have a chance to review the stories of the top 10 finalists and vote for their favorite small business. All businesses that submit qualifying entries will also be entered in a random drawing to win one of fifty $2,000 sweepstakes prizes.

The total prize breakdown for the contest includes:

One Grand Prize of $60,000

One 2nd Place Prize of $40,000

One 3rd Place Prize of $20,000

Seven Runner-Up Prizes of $5,000 each

50 Sweepstakes Prizes of $2,000 each

The announcement of contest winners will take place the week of May 2 to coincide with National Small Business Week.

In 2022, more than 4,750 small business owners answered the call to submit their stories. Last year, Barclays awarded Ashland Birth Center the $60,000 grand prize. The Ashland, Wisconsin-based business offers parental guidance and support along with a wide range of midwife services throughout the pregnancy, newborn and postpartum stages of childbirth.

In addition, Barclays awarded $40,000 to Nordic-Knot of Reston, Virginia, for second place; $20,000 to Superfit Hero of Riverside, California, for third place; and $5,000 to each of the remaining top 10 finalists. Barclays also awarded 50 participants $2,000 each through a random drawing, totaling $255,000 in support of 60 small businesses across the country.

To see how winners of previous contests have benefitted from their winnings, visit BarclaysSmallBizBigWins.com.

To enter this year's contest, businesses must be owned by a legal resident of the United States who is at least 18 years of age. Businesses also must be opened/established prior to Jan. 10, 2022; have a valid employer identification number or taxpayer identification number; employ fewer than 100 employees for the duration of the contest; and have annual business revenue of $5 million or less. For a full list of contest rules and for more information on how to enter, visit BarclaysSmallBizBigWins.com.

Today, many businesses utilize our credit cards and benefit from the reward dollars spent on business needs. For more information on Barclays' business card offerings, visit BarclaysUS.com/Business.

About Barclays US Consumer Bank

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail and affinity institutions.

