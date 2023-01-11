OncoHost Wins 2023 BIG Innovation Award for PROphet® Platform

Accolade comes ahead of February 1 launch of PROphet® NSCLC test.

BINYAMINA, Israel , Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHost, a global leader in next-generation precision oncology for improved personalized cancer therapy, today announced that its PROphet® platform has been named a winner in the healthcare category of the 2023 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

"Innovation is 'business critical' in today's society," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring OncoHost as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many."

PROphet® is a first-of-its-kind platform that employs high-throughput proteomic profiling technology to assess patient response to treatment, enabling oncologists to provide truly personalized care. Analyzing just one pre-treatment blood sample, PROphet® scans proteins in a patient's plasma to identify patterns that decode the cancer resistance mechanisms in their body. These patterns are predictive of the patient's likeliness to obtain clinical benefit from their treatment.

The liquid biopsy test assigns a PROphet® score, a measure of the predicted clinical benefit of treatment which is correlated to the patient's overall survival (OS), and lists clinical evidence-based treatment considerations. For patients with a PROphet® NEGATIVE score, the test detects biological processes potentially driving treatment resistance and identifies clinical trial options or approved treatments that may be appropriate for them based on their treatment resistance profile.

Utilizing bioinformatics and machine learning technology, PROphet® produces a personalized report answering three questions:

What is the optimal first line of therapy for this specific patient? What are potential mechanisms of resistance present in their biological system? What can be done to mitigate any noted treatment resistance?

"It's a true honor receiving this distinguished industry award alongside other global innovators bringing new ideas to life in pioneering ways," said Dr. Ofer Sharon, CEO of OncoHost. "I am proud of the entire OncoHost team as we continue making strides in our efforts to truly personalize every cancer patient's treatment journey. This recognition serves as a testament to our passion for success, and we're excited to start 2023 with this accolade ahead of the February 1 launch of the PROphet® test for non-small lung cancer (NSCLC) patients."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About OncoHost

OncoHost is a commercial-stage precision oncology company headquartered in Binyamina, Israel and Cary, NC. Led by an experienced team of entrepreneurs and industry experts and supported by a large-scale prospective clinical trial with over 40 sites worldwide, OncoHost aims to understand the patient's unique response to therapy to overcome one of the major obstacles in clinical oncology today – resistance to treatment. Supported by robust clinical evidence, strong IP positioning, and first-mover advantage, OncoHost has developed the PROphet® platform to guide earlier and more informed decision-making in the planning and management of individual patients' therapeutic journeys.

For more information, visit www.oncohost.com, or follow OncoHost on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

