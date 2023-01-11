Dave's Gourmet Helps Pink Sauce Land at Retail

DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave's Gourmet LLC ("Dave's Gourmet"), a trailblazing food products innovator and legacy brand in the food industry with thirty years of experience, partnered with a young entrepreneur to help bring her vision from TikTok to the commercial market. Chef Pii, the creator of Pink Sauce™ and a popular social media influencer, attempted to launch her creation to a wanting public, selling out of her initial stock in days. However, a lack of commercial food production knowledge led to significant obstacles. Production was paused, leaving a lot of customers waiting for their product with no immediate solution to satisfy the overwhelming demand for her Pink Sauce™ this past summer.

Dave's Gourmet discovered this situation soon after Pink Sauce™ went viral on social media and decided to offer their help and expertise. Chef Pii and Dave's Gourmet entered into an exclusive partnership whereby Dave's Gourmet assumed responsibility as the exclusive supplier and distributor of Pink Sauce™. Dave's Gourmet is producing Pink Sauce™ on a commercial scale under the required food safety manufacturing guidelines as well as selling the product through retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels in the U.S. and other countries. Chef Pii continues to drive social media and other aspects of Pink Sauce.

Walmart is the exclusive retailer to carry Pink Sauce™ until July 2023. It will be available in over 4,300 Walmart store locations and on www.walmart.com in mid-January. Consumers can now purchase a Vegan and Gluten-Free version of the sensational sauce that Chef Pii had developed in her Miami kitchen. The sauce is manufactured under FDA guidelines in an SQF-certified facility and is shelf-stable. Pink Sauce can be found at the Walmart location nearest to you, please check availability at https://davesgourmet.com/pages/store-locator.

Since its launch, Pink Sauce™ and Chef Pii have been featured in many prominent media sources, including Forbes, Fortune, Newsweek, Entrepreneur, USA Today, Fast Company, Rolling Stone, NY Post, The Guardian, Washington Post, The Economist, People Magazine, NBC News, Time Magazine and many others. Chef Pii's social media accounts have amassed over 154 million video views on TikTok, nearly 2 million video views on Instagram, and #pinksauce has over a half billion views on TikTok. Popular social media influencers have posted their own Pink Sauce™ reviews. You can find more details on Chef Pii and her unique Pink Sauce™ on www.pinksauce.com and subscribe for updates.

Walmart will also carry several of Dave's Gourmet's other products that will be launching in select Walmart stores and online in early 2023, including Dave's Gourmet Pasta Sauces and Creamy Hot Sauces. Many of Dave's Gourmet Pasta Sauces are vegan and gluten-free. All of Dave's Gourmet Creamy Hot Sauces are low-sodium, low-calorie, gluten-free, and vegan. Each flavor is versatile making the entire creamy hot sauce line the perfect choice for any meal of the day.

About Dave's Gourmet:

Dave's Gourmet has served as a pioneer in the super-hot segment of the hot sauce category for the past three decades. The Company's offerings include the iconic Dave's Insanity Sauce, which at the time of its creation held the title of the "hottest hot sauce in the universe," as well as Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce, Scorpion Hot Sauce, Carolina Reaper Hot Sauce, and many others. Their expertise in making super-hot sauces even landed Dave's Gourmet Sauce on the first season of the hit YouTube channel Hot Ones. To expand their offerings, Dave's Gourmet launched a line of premium creamy hot sauces with a medium heat level, incredible savory flavor, and unique mouthfeel achieved through high-speed whipping of the ingredients. The line currently consists of four flavors: Creamy Habanero, Garlic Red Pepper, Roasted Jalapeno and Creamy Asian Hot Sauce, and these sauces are vegan, gluten free, low-sodium and bottled in the USA. The wide selection of Dave's Gourmet's sauces caters to any heat level desired by customers without compromising the bold and versatile flavors of its products.

The Company is also a leader in the premium pasta sauce segment with award-winning offerings including Organic Hearty Marinara, Organic Red Heirloom, Butternut Squash, Wild Mushroom, Aged White Cheddar Alfredo, and other pasta sauces. Dave's Gourmet is launching a new single-estate grown line of Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Chili Olive Oil which was carefully curated with intention by O.N.A.O.O. certified experts. From the grove, hand-picked, and crushed within hours. Each bottle consists of a mono-cultivar, meaning derived from one single olive variety, thus encapsulating intensities and flavors that are rare in the United States. Dave's Gourmet serves both retail and foodservice customers in the US and internationally. For more information and to discover more Dave's Gourmet creations to inspire every meal of your day, visit www.davesgourmet.com.

