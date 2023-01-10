TREW Marketing, GlobalSpec Announce New Research Data in the 2023 State of Marketing to Engineers Report

Expected in-person event attendance is up, search engine research runs deep, and independent industry experts gain traction.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TREW Marketing , and GlobalSpec today announced the release of the 2023 State of Marketing to Engineers Research Report .

TREW Marketing, a strategy-first content marketing firm serving highly technical companies, and GlobalSpec, a provider of data-driven industrial marketing solutions, designed this survey and the resulting report to help marketers better understand the information needs of technical buyers. The findings in the report will help guide marketing plans and align marketing, sales, and c-level leadership with data-driven insight.

The 2023 State of Marketing to Engineers Research Report summarizes the survey results of more than 850 engineers and technical professionals from a variety of industries, including aerospace/defense, automotive, process technology, utilities, energy and natural resources, electronics, medical devices, and more.

Evolving Trends in Marketing to Technical Audiences

This year's survey contained a mix of questions around popular topics to monitor trends, along with fresh questions that took a deeper dive into buying behaviors.

A few key findings in the research report on in-person events, search, and industry experts include:

55% of engineers plan to attend in-person events this year at the same rate or more than they did pre-pandemic (see pages 27-28 for more about reasons for this change and how technical audiences prioritize events).

While searching online, 43% of engineers filter through at least 5 pages of search results to find the information they're looking for (see pages 8-9 for more about search and ad preferences).

84% of engineers turn to some sort of expert or pundit in the industry to stay up to date on trends, hear trusted opinions, or evaluate vendors or products (see page 21-24 for more detail and respondents' favorite influencers).

Attend the Webinar – 2023 State of Marketing to Engineers

On Thursday, January 19th at 2:00 PM EST, CEO and Co-Founder of TREW Marketing, Wendy Covey, along with GlobalSpec Content Marketing Manager, CJ Haight, will host a webinar to discuss how technical audiences view the industry shift toward online and content marketing, and how marketers can adapt their efforts.

Readers can download the complete research report and register for the January 19 webinar to gain insight on how to use the data from this study to create better B2B technical marketing programs.

