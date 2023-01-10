Tektronix Names Christopher Bohn President

Succeeding Tami Newcombe, Now President & CEO of Fortive's Precision Technologies Segment

BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tektronix, Inc. has promoted Christopher Bohn to President of the global test and measurement company. Bohn most recently served as the Vice President Global Sales & Operations, where he was responsible for delivering global revenue growth and working cross-functionally to drive integration and customer focus between all revenue related functions.

Tektronix’s New President, Chris Bohn, officially assumed the role January 1st, 2023 (PRNewswire)

Tami Newcombe, who served as President of Tektronix for four years, has fully transitioned to her new role as President & CEO of Precision Technologies at Fortive Corporation, a position she's held since December 2021. Tektronix is an operating company within the Fortive portfolio of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions.

"Chris is the natural next leader of Tektronix. I am certain that he will continue – and progress – the remarkable growth journey that Tektronix is on," says Tami Newcombe. "Chris is a collaborative leader, who values teamwork and prioritizes the growth and development of his teams– naturally bringing together people to leverage their unique skills, talents, and knowledge to achieve a common purpose."

Bohn brings to the role a breadth of commercial, strategic, and continuous improvement experience and expertise that he gained over 15 years in global roles of increasing responsibility across Fortive's two largest operating companies, Fluke and Tektronix.

"I'm extremely excited to continue the growth momentum at Tektronix by bringing outstanding solutions and services to our customers that help them accelerate technology advancements in the world," says Bohn. "For over 75 years, Tektronix has been at the forefront of helping customers bring new technologies to market and I'm happy to lead an organization with such a rich tradition of technology leadership."

"As an engineer, veteran, and business leader, I'm drawn not only to technological innovation, but also to the culture and processes that have supported successful companies," says Bohn. "That culture — and the business processes that enable growth in both revenue and innovation — are what truly set an organization apart. I'm proud that Tektronix continues to invest in the best people, products, performance, and quality for our customers."

From 2019 to 2021, Bohn served as the Vice President General Manager for Keithley Portfolio Solutions driving double-digit growth, a simplified product and software portfolio, and a customer-focused innovation roadmap that resulted in the most profitable period in its 75+ year history. Prior to joining Tektronix, Bohn worked for Fluke, leading numerous teams across Sales, Marketing and Customer Service functions.

Bohn is a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, where he earned a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering and served five years in the U.S. military. Bohn earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL.

Tektronix, Inc., headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, delivers innovative, precise, and easy-to-operate test, measurement, and monitoring solutions that solve problems, unlock insights and drive discovery globally. Tektronix has been at the forefront of the digital age for more than 75 years. More information on our products and solutions is available at Tek.com.

