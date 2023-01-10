SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LAUNCHES SALE WITH FARES AS LOW AS $49 ONE-WAY

Carrier offers fares as low as $49 one-way for travel through May 17, 2023

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today launches its seasonal fare sale through Jan. 12, 2023, offering fares as low as $49 one-way for travel taking place Jan. 31, 2023, through May 17, 2023. Visit Southwest.com to view fares as well as terms and conditions.

Examples of one-way, low-fare1 getaways on Southwest.com include:

As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Austin and New Orleans,

As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Long Beach, Calif. and Reno/Tahoe ,

As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Phoenix and Los Angeles,

As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Chicago (Midway) and Nashville, and

As low as $49 one-way nonstop between San Diego and Las Vegas.

Southwest® offers flexible policies including bags that fly free®,2 no change or cancellation fees,2 points that don't expire,3 and flight credits that don't expire.4

Southwest's flight schedule is open through Aug. 14, 2023, and flights can be booked today at Southwest.com.

1Advanced purchase and blackout date requirements apply; seats, days, and markets are limited. See a full list of fares, fare rules, and terms and conditions below and at Southwest.com.

2At Southwest, there are no change fees (fare difference may apply), no cancellation fees (failure to cancel a reservation at least 10 minutes prior to scheduled departure may result in forfeited travel funds), and bags fly free (first and second checked bags, weight and size limits apply).

3Rapid Rewards® points do not expire. Should a Member close its account, the points in the account will be terminated.

4Flight credits for non-refundable fares will be issued as long as the reservation is canceled more than 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Flight credits unexpired on, or created on or after July 28, 2022, do not expire and could show an expiration date (Dec. 31, 2040) until systems are updated. A flight credit with an expiration date on or before July 27, 2022, has expired in accordance with its existing expiration date. See My Account for flight credit expiration dates, if any.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FARE SALE RULES

A 21-day advance purchase is required. Purchase from Jan. 10, 2023, through Jan. 12, 2023, 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Travel valid Jan. 31, 2023, through May 17, 2023. Travel is blacked out Feb. 16, 2023, and Feb. 20, 2023. International and San Juan, Puerto Rico, travel is blacked out March 9, 2023, through April 10, 2023. Travel from the continental U.S. to/from Hawaii is blacked out March 16, 2023, through April 10, 2023. Travel is valid Monday through Thursday for continental U.S. and San Juan, Puerto Rico, travel from Jan. 31, 2023, through March 8, 2023. Travel is valid Monday through Thursday for continental U.S. to/from Hawaii travel from Jan. 31, 2023, through March 15, 2023. Interisland Hawaii travel is valid Monday through Thursday. Travel is valid Sunday through Wednesday from continental U.S. to International destinations from Jan. 31, 2023, through March 8, 2023. Travel is valid Tuesday through Friday from International destinations to continental U.S. from Jan. 31, 2023, through March 8, 2023. Except as otherwise specified, travel is valid Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Fares valid on nonstop service where indicated; if not indicated, fares are valid on a single connecting service. Displayed prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees. Rapid Rewards points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight. Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of the week and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods. Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away® fares. Fares may be combined with other Southwest Airlines® combinable fares. If combining with other fares, the most restrictive fare's rules apply. Advertised fares may be available on other days of the week, but that's not guaranteed. Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines, as long as reservations are canceled at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds on the reservation. Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require a fare upgrade depending on fare purchased and Rapid Rewards tier status. Fares are subject to change until ticketed. Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Having celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2021, Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline.5 Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 64,0006 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years7 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. Southwest is also continuing to develop tangible steps toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, including offering Customers an opportunity to help the airline offset its carbon emissions. To be part of the solution, visit Southwest.com/wannaoffsetcarbon.

5) U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded

6) Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

7) 1973-2019 annual profitability

