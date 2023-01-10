Shutterstock Joins the Value Stream Management Consortium as a Leader Member

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), the leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies, has joined the Value Stream Management Consortium (VSMC) as a Leader Member. The VSMC was created to help organizations improve performance and drive customer value through the adoption of value stream management (VSM).

Value Stream Management is a way for product and technology leaders to organize teams and implement practices and techniques to map, manage, improve, govern, and accelerate the flow of measurable, valuable outcomes to the customer. The method of VSM makes work visible and, in doing so, surfaces insights into where delays, waste, and non-value-adding work can be removed to improve customer experience.

Sejal Amin, Shutterstock's Chief Technology Officer, and VSMC Board Director, has served the VSMC since its inception in 2022 and had this to say about the value of this partnership:

"Our mission at Shutterstock is to empower the world to create with confidence. Part of meeting that goal is to deliver more value for our users by helping to design, develop, and implement best practices that allow both our business and creative community to optimize throughput leading to more substantial outcomes. With the VSMC continuing to provide the latest research, learnings, and best practices, we're excited to roll up our sleeves and dive into this critical work."

Meghan Schoen, Shutterstock's Chief Product Officer, offered her thoughts on the value of VSM:

"Success in implementing value stream management hinges on a strong partnership between both the product and technology teams. To be successful and deliver more value for our customers, it's essential that when we move, we move together. Organizing our teams to leverage the power of value stream management practices will allow us to provide better outcomes for our customers and to optimize our teams and resources to accelerate delivery against our strategy."

Helen Beal, Chair of the Value Stream Management Consortium, offered these words about Shutterstock's support:

"When we first conceived the VSMC, we knew it would need the collective expertise and support of a broad array of practitioners representing enterprises, consultancies, and vendors. We're delighted to welcome Shutterstock to our community and grateful for the support, leadership, and vision offered by Sejal. Together, this continued collaboration is creating VSM open standards, good practices, and insight-driven innovation that drives VSM forward."

About the Value Stream Management Consortium

The Value Stream Management Consortium is the world's leading organization creating, curating, and collaborating on research about the frameworks and principles of Value Stream Management. The VSMC delivers guidance around leveraging the best of Lean, Agile, DevOps, Systems Thinking, and beyond, combined with world-class technical solutions, integrations, and automation to accelerate the performance of organizations across the globe.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) is the leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality, licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, 3D models, videos, and music. Working with its growing community of over 2 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week and currently has more than 425 million images and more than 27 million video clips available.

