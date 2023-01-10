Realtor.com® Launches Enhanced Listing Intelligence for Agents

New features give real estate professionals predictive insights to help sell their clients' homes in today's challenging market

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a cooling housing market, real estate professionals may find they have to work harder to win a listing and make a sale. New enhanced listing intelligence features from Realtor.com® put predictive insights from listings at agents' fingertips, making it easier for agents to demonstrate their value and knowledge of local market conditions, amplify their marketing tactics for their clients, and close deals.

Millions of homeshoppers visit Realtor.com® each month. Understanding how these buyers are searching in a local market can be a valuable resource and powerful selling tool for agents in today's shifting market.

With the new suite of features, real estate professionals now have access to valuable listing intelligence, including:

Buyer info : See the total number of potential buyers in their local market on Realtor.com ® and those who've submitted inquiries on the site with a budget range that matches the listing.

Buyer demand : View the top three ZIP codes from which a listing's buyer interest is coming on Realtor.com ® . Moreover, the new features share the percentage of Realtor.com ® listing traffic coming from within the listing's city, the listing's state, other states, and internationally.

Listing completeness : Gain insights about how complete their Realtor.com ® property listing is and suggestions for improving it with additional photos or listing description information.

Performance score : Understand a Realtor.com ® property listing's performance and how it's attracting and engaging potential buyers compared to similar listings in that price range and ZIP code on Realtor.com ® .

Market trends: See local market trends seen across Realtor.com®, including median days on market, median list price, total number of homes with price reductions, and more.

"With rich insights from Realtor.com® about active buyers in their market and how their listing stacks up against others in the area, sellers' agents can boost their value, make smarter decisions for their clients, and refine their marketing strategies to better target home shoppers and get their clients' homes sold," said Donna August, vice president of B2B Marketing at Realtor.com®. "Enhanced listing intelligence is just one of the many ways Realtor.com® is empowering real estate professionals with the tools they need to grow and sustain their business in today's market."

According to a recent consumer survey from Realtor.com®, nearly 9 out of 10 home sellers worked with an agent to list their home for sale. Agents and brokers can use Realtor.com®'s advanced listing intelligence features to help convert leads into clients with superior market intelligence and trends insights, as well as to help inform and manage seller expectations.

Agents can also use the intelligence solutions to keep their homeowner clients informed and engaged throughout the selling process with automated, personalized and customizable reports about their home's performance on Realtor.com®. The report also provides sellers with insights about recent trends in their local market that have been seen across Realtor.com®, such as median days on market, median list price of homes, the percentage of homes with price reductions, and more.

Real estate professionals can access the new listing intelligence features at no cost from the Listing Manager section of their Realtor.com® Pro Dashboard. Visit realtor.com/marketing/manage-listings to learn more.

