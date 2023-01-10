Contrast Security's Developer Portal Named a DevPortal Awards 2022 Finalist for Best Onboarding

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the code security platform built for developers and trusted by security, today announced its developer portal, Developer Central , debuted as a 2022 DevPortal Award finalist for Best Onboarding within the Developer Experience category. A world-class jury of respected industry experts named Developer Central one of two finalists for Best Onboarding out of twelve nominees representing major brands such as Kroger, Cloudflare, Fastly, and Gov.UK.

Launched in June 2022, Contrast's Developer Central gives developers easy access to CodeSec 's easy to install tool that makes code security simple and efficient for developers. CodeSec delivers quick scan times, market-leading accuracy, actionable results and seamless integration. In only three clicks, users can download, authenticate and start scanning with ease. Once a developer has created an account, they are given instant access to CodeSec's open source code and custom-developed code as well as serverless scanning and Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) capabilities.

According to the DevPortal Award jury, the Contrast Security Developer Central presents onboarding resources in a fresh and dynamic way that tries to pull developers in. The portal provides a rich set of onboarding resources that consider different use cases.

"It is an honor to be named a DevPortal 2022 Award finalist for Best Onboarding, especially since it's our first year applying. I want to thank our team who has been tirelessly making additions and updates to the Developer Central's UX [user experience] and UI [user interface] to make it more visually appealing and enhance its usability and ease of use," said Steve Wilson, Chief Product Officer at Contrast Security. "Our mission is to empower security and development teams to get secure code moving - and to do that - we understand the importance of delivering resources that can help developers secure code confidently."

Contrast recently announced the launch of its developer-focused security education program, Contrast Secure Code Learning Hub , and its developer-centered community forum, Contrast Community , both created to mitigate vulnerable coding.

The DevPortal Awards details that good onboarding in a developer portal starts with transparent steps to registration and granting access that show what the APIs are about, how they work, how developers can start integrating and where they can find additional resources. They note that it is important to give just the right amount of information to build confidence and inspiration as this is to make a first impression and create a great user experience.

Visit Contrast's Developer Central to quickly sign up for an account and begin scanning for vulnerabilities within your code.

About the Devportal Awards:

The DevPortal Awards is an opportunity to celebrate the work that goes into developer portals that are not only targeted to developers but also aligned to business needs and operable by its maintainers. The DevPortal Awards seeks to recognize the best solutions available today and push the boundaries of what we believe to be the key components of a developer portal for tomorrow. For more information about the awards program, please visit https://devportalawards.org/ .

About Contrast Security (Contrast):

A world leading code security platform company purposely built for developers to get secure code moving swiftly and trusted by security teams to protect business applications. Developers, security and operations teams quickly secure code across the complete software development life cycle (SDLC) with Contrast to protect against today's targeted application security (AppSec) attacks. Contrast also makes security testing available to all developers for free with CodeSec .

Founded in 2014 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Contrast was established to replace legacy AppSec solutions that cannot protect modern enterprises. With today's pressures to develop business applications at increasingly rapid paces, the Contrast Secure Code Platform defends and protects against full classes of common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs). This allows security teams to avoid spending time on focusing false positives and remediate true vulnerabilities faster. Contrast's platform solutions for code assessment, testing, protection, serverless, supply chain, APIs and languages help enterprises achieve true DevSecOps transformation and compliance.

Contrast protects against major cybersecurity attacks for its customer base which represents some of the largest brand-name companies in the world, including BMW, DocuSign, AXA, Zurich, SOMPO Japan and American Red Cross, as well as numerous other leading global Fortune 500 enterprises. Contrast partners with global organizations such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM Cloud, Guidepoint, Deloitte and Carahsoft, to seamlessly integrate and achieve the highest level of security for customers.

The growing demand for the world's only platform for code security has landed the company on some of the most prestigious lists including the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has designated Contrast as one of the fastest growing companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List .

