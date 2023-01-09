TRIALCARD RELEASES 2022 ANNUAL HIGHLIGHTS

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialCard Incorporated, a full-service life sciences commercialization company, today released its 2022 annual highlights, detailing the organization's impressive growth and performance over the past year.

"2022 represented another big step forward for TrialCard as we continued to build out our capabilities as a full-service life sciences commercialization platform," said Scott Dulitz, TrialCard's Chief Executive Officer. "The addition of the Triangle Insights consulting group has proven to be highly complementary to our market-leading patient support services and SaaS-based payer intelligence offerings. These new and integrated capabilities will uniquely position us in 2023 and beyond to provide even more value to our 400+ life sciences customers."

Some of TrialCard's more newsworthy items from 2022 include:

In April, TrialCard acquired Triangle Insights Group, a Durham, NC -based strategy consulting firm focused on delivering high-impact solutions across the life sciences value chain. Triangle Insights offers a full suite of consulting services, including R&D and portfolio strategy, new product planning and commercialization support, and extensive pricing and market access expertise and insights.

TC Script, TrialCard's non-commercial dispensing pharmacy, experienced record YOY growth of 386% in 2022, its fourth full year of operations.

In July, TrialCard's Board of Directors named Scott Dulitz Chief Executive Officer. Dulitz, a twenty-year veteran of the biopharma services industry, joined TrialCard in 2015 and had most recently served as President and Chief Strategy Officer, where he led TrialCard's efforts to acquire seven companies since 2018.

In September, TrialCard announced the appointment of James Allocco to Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. In a career that has spanned over 20 years, Allocco has had repeated success in leading digital transformation efforts within large healthcare organizations.

Throughout 2022, TrialCard publicly supported many of the pharmaceutical industry's efforts to combat legislation and policies that adversely impact patients. In January, TrialCard filed an amicus brief supporting a PhRMA lawsuit against the CMS Final Rule on manufacturer coupons and best price. In November, TrialCard submitted comments to the FTC investigation into the harmful impact of Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) practices on consumers. Also in November, TrialCard filed an amicus brief in support of Pfizer's Supreme Court challenge of U.S. anti-kickback laws, which would make medications more accessible and affordable for all patients.

Policy Reporter, a TrialCard company, continued its impressive growth trajectory with 20% YOY growth. In October, it announced significant enhancements to its Formulary Viewer solution, which provides life sciences companies with access to a comprehensive database of drug formulary information. September saw the introduction of Policy Reporter Partners, a new community of Reimbursement Opinion Leaders (ROLs) whose mission is to improve the access-to-treatment experience for patients through professional knowledge sharing.

In November, TrialCard was again recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Triangle area by the Triangle Business Journal (TBJ). This marks the twelfth time in its twenty-two-year history that TrialCard has been named a Fast 50 winner.

After a rigorous recertification process, TrialCard once again achieved the coveted ISO/IEC 27001 accreditation for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). ISO/IEC 27001 certification is the gold standard in data security management and places TrialCard among the industry's best in data security and privacy. TrialCard has held this certification since 2018.

About TrialCard

TrialCard Incorporated is an integrated life sciences commercialization company that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire biopharmaceutical value chain. In addition to a foundation of fully integrated, digitally enabled patient support services, its broader offerings include everything from late-stage clinical trial supply management to post-marketing HCP engagement services and proprietary data-as-a-service payer intelligence and insights. Founded in 2000, TrialCard provides commercialization support for more than 400 life sciences customers and has connected over 36 million patients with more than $23 billion in branded drug savings to date. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about TrialCard, please visit www.trialcard.com.

Contact:

Landy Townsend

VP, Marketing & Communications

TrialCard Incorporated

ltownsend@trialcard.com

View original content:

SOURCE TrialCard Incorporated