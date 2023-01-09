Retail Kiosk and Digital Signage News from the Kiosk Industry Group

Retail Kiosk and Digital Signage News from the Kiosk Industry Group

DENVER, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiosk Association News - Kiosks & Digital Signage in Retail: Next week is NRF in New York and we are in our usual location at entrance to lower level in #1602. We'll have 4 demos available at our booth. Other booths to visit include KIOSK (5502), Pyramid (3482), Storm Interface (1707), ImageHolders (4266), Insight Touch (1327), POSBANK (5649), Samsung (3657), Ingenico (3738), Elo (5803), Esper (855) and Star Micronics (5449).

News From Across Self-Service

Airport Digital Displays and DVLEDs

POS Order Terminals and McDonald's Style Pedestal Kiosks

POS Terminal & Kiosks New Member POSBANK

NRF 2023 – Come See us in 1602

Kiosk Mode – What is Windows Kiosk Mode

POS Order Touch

Media Kiosk Writeups – Mondelez and NRN

NASA Ticketing Kiosks Video – Double Screen – In the Wild

NRF 2023 KMA – Samsung, Pyramid, KioWare, Vispero,& Olea.

Grocery Self-Checkout & Disabled Shoppers – Food Institute

No-Code Development Platform Intuiface Supports Raspberry Pi

AVIXA Writeups

NASA uses digital signage to speed up ticketing

MSP Airport DVLEDs + 900 screen Project

PDF – 2022 Drive Thru Study Report

PDF Report – 2022 State of Restaurant Industry

PDF – 7-Eleven Digital Signs

Mexico Amusement Park Digital Signage Case Study

Customer Self Order & Digital Messaging

Wayfinding in Walmart

Videos

Samsung Kiosk

Automated Self-Return Retail Kiosks

Digital Menu Boards Samsung

NASA Ticketing Kiosks

Taco Bell NY Cantina

McDonald's Latest Concept for Automated

Insights

Interesting to see DVLED news in Minneapolis. The genesis of their solution was cloned in part by earlier solution deployed by Minnesota Twins. Extended writeup with pics supplied by the airport authority.

We've added POS aka Point of Sale as one of our main content threads for 2023.

Also, we have updated Market Research with new numbers for the industry along with restaurant statistics. We also take our shot at 2023 predictions.

For more information contact info@kioskindustry.org or visit https://kioskindustry.org/. Since 1996 for 27 years. For all verticals visit The Industry Group.

Thanks to the companies whose support makes this possible.

MULTIMEDIA:

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0817-s2p-KMA-logo-300dpi.jpg

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

View original content:

SOURCE Kiosk Association