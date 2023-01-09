Parker Arts Presents "The Sound of Music"

Parker Arts Presents One Of The Most Beloved Musicals Of All Time!

PARKER, Colo., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parker Arts, Culture, and Events (PACE) Center's much-anticipated production of The Sound of Music will open to audiences Friday, January 13. The show will run through February 4 and include a sensory-friendly performance on January 22. The beloved musical tells the story of Maria Augusta Trapp, the governess of the von Trapp family, who introduces music and cheer to their home. Maria and the von Trapp family soon navigate challenges as Nazism takes hold of Austria.

This family-friendly musical features award-winning songs including "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "My Favorite Things," "Do Re Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen", and the title number, "The Sound of Music." The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein, The Sound of Music earned five Tony Awards and five Oscars and continues to win the hearts of audiences worldwide.

"The challenge with a show so well known, so deeply ingrained into our collective psyche, is that we all can quote most of it by heart," Director Kelly McAllister said. "I suppose we could have just tried to replicate the film version and hoped for the best. But I believe that theatre is a living, breathing art form, that each production of a show is unique and magic. And we have done our best to create our own version of this timeless show, true to the words and music, and also true to the here and now."

Thanks to its heartwarming story and masterpiece of a score, the film earned its place as the most popular movie musical ever made.

The Sound of Music has always been a part of McAllister's life. "Every time it was in a movie theatre, we'd go. If it was on TV, we'd watch it. We also had an eight-track tape recording of it, and would play it at least once a week when I was a kid, with my brother and sister and I acting out all the parts," he said. "I think a lot of people have a similar experience with this show. And I think the reason is simple. It's beautiful."

Sensory-Friendly Performance

The show run will include a special sensory-friendly matinee on January 22. Sensory-friendly performances are designed to create a welcoming and comfortable arts experience for people with autism, sensory sensitivities, or other social, learning, or cognitive disabilities. Modifications will include lower sound levels, a reduction of strobe lighting, and low-level lights remaining on in the theater during the performance. For more information on this special performance, visit https://parkerarts.org/event/the-sound-of-music-sensory-friendly-performance/ .

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Music by RICHARD RODGERS

Lyrics by OSCAR HAMMERSTEIN II

Book by HOWARD LINDSAY and RUSSEL CROUSE

Suggested by "The Trapp Family Singers" by Maria Augusta Trapp

THE SOUND OF MUSIC is sponsored by Lutheran High School and presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization.

ABOUT PARKER ARTS

PARKER ARTS encompasses the many facilities and events that the Town of Parker's Cultural Department oversees, including a wide variety of local, regional, national and international, cultural, arts, scientific and educational programming and rentals. The PACE Center is home to a 534-seat theater, art gallery, event room, dance studio, culinary kitchen, and several classrooms. The historic Schoolhouse houses a cozy 200-seat theater, small art gallery, dance studio, and vintage classrooms. The century-old Ruth Memorial Chapel is on the National Register of Historic Places, and is the perfect setting for small weddings, church groups or quiet meetings. For more information about Parker Arts, visit www.ParkerArts.org .

