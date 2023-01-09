InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Way to Clean Paint Roller Covers (MOT-148)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a contractor and I needed a quick and effective way to remove paint from filled paint roller covers," said an inventor, from Defuniak Springs, Fla., "so I invented the ROLLER WASHER. My design enables you to easily maintain paint roller covers and it could eliminate the need to purchase additional covers."

The invention provides an automated way to clean paint roller covers. In doing so, it eliminates the need to clean covers by hand. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to reduce waste. The invention features a simple and effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for painting contractors, homeowners, do-it-yourself enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MOT-148, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

