Crayola Education Launches Creativity to New Heights with Crayola Creativity Week!

Join Dylan Dreyer, James "Murr" Murray, Ali Stroker and many more for this jam-packed, creatively inspiring week

EASTON, Pa., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayola, the brand that inspires creativity and celebrates learning, is bringing educators, parents, children, and celebrities together for an exciting, week-long, worldwide event: Crayola Creativity Week, taking place from January 23rd – January 29th! Featuring five weekday creative adventures, two weekend days of creative fun, and one big virtual assembly celebration, Crayola Creativity Week aims to nurture children's creativity and turn today's interests into tomorrow's careers.

Crayola, LLC. (PRNewsfoto/Crayola) (PRNewswire)

Throughout the week, parents and teachers will have access to an abundance of educational resources from Thinking Sheet activities to hands-on videos featuring celebrity creators, all aimed at inspiring students to learn and imagine. Tied to key learning objectives, Crayola Creativity Week spotlights creativity through visual art, dance, STEAM, literacy, and more.

Each day's lesson is approximately thirty minutes and features a learning video from a celebrity including Dylan Dreyer, James "Murr" Murray, Ali Stroker, and more! Students can join NASA engineers and astronauts, Broadway stars, comedians, and illustrators for read alongs and hands-on project demonstrations, then complete the daily creative challenge using the corresponding Crayola printable Thinking Sheet activity. By sharing student artwork online, educators are also entered to win a daily prize pack, and some awesome opportunities for their students, like having their artwork featured in a KIDZ BOP music video. The full content line-up can be found below, and for more details – head to the Events Calendar on Crayola.com/CreativityWeek:

Monday, January 23 – Endless Possibilities with NASA astronauts, scientists, engineers and illustrator/former NASA intern Shane Tolentino

Tuesday, January 24 – Building Dreams and Community with Broadway star Ali Stroker and illustrator Gillian Reid

Wednesday, January 25 – Dancing with Traditions with Indigenous Dancer Ria Thundercloud and illustrator Kalila J. Fuller

Thursday, January 26 – Language and Laughter with comedian James "Murr" Murray and Comedy Writer Carsen Smith

Friday, January 27 – Keys to Kindness with 13-year-old actor and artist Winslow Fegley

Saturday, January 28 – Self-Confidence and Student Voice with co-founder of Hip-Hop group Run DMC, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels and illustrator Tristan Tait

Sunday, January 29 – Weathering Emotions with meteorologist Dylan Dreyer and illustrator Rosie Butcher

"At Crayola Education we strive to give kids, educators, and parents the tools they need to help kids create and learn, opening up their imaginations to pursue their dreams," says Cheri Sterman, Director of Crayola Education. "With Crayola Creativity Week, we hope to inspire kids around the world to imagine new possibilities through creative, hands-on learning."

"I'm thrilled to participate in Crayola Creativity Week. It's so important to believe in ourselves and to remember that the things that make us different are the things that make us special and unique," said Ali Stroker, Broadway and TV actress, Tony Award Winner, and author of Ali and the Sea Stars. "We should embrace our differences and believe in each other even if we aren't alike. I have been so lucky to have really supportive people around me my whole life, and it's given me confidence to go after my creative dreams."

Participants can also tune in to a special livestream event on January 27th at 2pm EST to see celebrations occurring around the world and hear inspirational messages from celebrities including 13-year-old Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile actress Lyric Hurd, Olympic Champion and 3-time World Champion Nathan Chen, and the KIDZ BOP Kids!

Collaborators for this program include NASA STEM, Penguin Random House, HarperCollins Publishers, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, KIDZ BOP, GoNoodle, Khan Academy Kids, National Art Education Association, American Association of School Librarians, Worldreader, Code.org, and the YMCA.

Educators and parents can learn more about the program and sign up to participate by visiting Crayola.com/CreativityWeek. So far 18,000 schools, classrooms, and homes (over 2.5 million kids) in 59 countries around the world are already signed up to participate. What are you waiting for? Spread the power of creativity by joining the celebration!

About Crayola Education

Crayola LLC, based in Easton, Pa. and a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Incorporated, is the worldwide leader in children's creative expression products. Known for the iconic Crayola Crayon first introduced in 1903, the Crayola brand has grown into a portfolio of innovative art tools, crafting activities and creativity toys that offer children innovative new ways to use color to create everything imaginable. Crayola Education provides free creative learning resources to K-8 educators to prepare students with academic and life skills that hinge on creativity. For more information, visit www.crayola.com or join the community at www.facebook.com/crayolaeducation .

CONTACT: Mary Hanna, mhanna@golin.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crayola