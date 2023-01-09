Catherine Scangarella to Join AdvanceCT as Executive Vice President of Business Retention & Expansion

Scangarella leaves Choose New Jersey to Join Connecticut's Economic Development Team

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvanceCT announces that Catherine (Cathy) Scangarella will be joining the organization as the Executive Vice President of Business Retention and Expansion. Scangarella will lead Connecticut's efforts to work with existing corporate investors, helping them expand their operations in the state.

Cathy brings more than 20 years of economic and business development experience to AdvanceCT, having served as the Chief Business Development Officer of Choose New Jersey, New Jersey's leading nonprofit economic development organization.

"Cathy is a seasoned economic development professional," said Peter Denious, CEO of AdvanceCT. "AdvanceCT is lucky to have her lead our business retention and expansion efforts. We have a deep bench here on Team Connecticut, and Cathy's experience is going to add even more depth to the group of professionals we have helping us promote the state."

"Cathy has over 25 years of experience serving the state of New Jersey," said John Bourdeaux, President of AdvanceCT. "We are looking forward to leveraging her expertise and experience for Connecticut. She is going to be an integral part of the AdvanceCT management team as well as the lead on our work to assist Connecticut companies with their expansion plans."

"Connecticut has a strong value proposition that is led by the extraordinary talent and the highly educated workforce that can be found here," added Denious, "Cathy is going to help us tell the Connecticut story and be a valuable asset as we connect with companies looking to deepen their roots in our state."

Scangarella starts her new role at AdvanceCT on January 9th, 2023.

Note to Editors: Photo of Cathy Scangarella available upon request. Cathy's bio can be found at Link to Bio

About AdvanceCT

AdvanceCT is a business driven nonprofit that works to engage, retain, and recruit businesses to Connecticut. AdvanceCT collaborates with the Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) and our partners to implement high impact, equitable economic development. Our team advocates for and promotes Connecticut as a location for companies to compete and grow.www.advancect.org

View original content:

SOURCE AdvanceCT