Aviation Accident Attorney Erin Applebaum Named Partner at Kreindler & Kreindler LLP

Kreindler & Kreindler LLP welcomes attorney Erin R. Applebaum as its newest Partner

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kreindler & Kreindler LLP, a leader in aviation accident litigation, is proud to announce the promotion of attorney Erin R. Applebaum to Partner. Ms. Applebaum has practiced aviation law since 2010 and was hired at the firm in 2017, since which time she has become a recognized leader in aviation accident litigation.

Ms. Applebaum currently serves on the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee for the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 (Boeing 737 MAX) litigation. In addition to representing families who have lost their loved ones in air disasters, Ms. Applebaum also maintains a robust practice representing passengers who have been seriously injured during commercial flights. Ms. Applebaum specializes in litigating claims governed by the Montreal Convention and teaches a popular aviation accident CLE course for other attorneys - "Montreal Convention for Plaintiffs' Lawyers: Representing Passenger Personal Injury Claims Arising on International Flights."

"I am honored to be joining the partnership and am eager to continue working hard with the firm's aviation team to bring about justice for our clients."

Erin R. Applebaum, Partner - Kreindler & Kreindler LLP

Ms. Applebaum is a graduate of the University of Miami and Brooklyn Law School. She chairs the New York City Bar Aeronautics Committee's Subcommittee on Commercial Airline Casualty, is a Vice Chair of the American Bar Association's Aviation and Space Law Committee, is a member of the American Association for Justice's Aviation Committee, and is a member of the International Aviation Womens Association (IAWA).

About Kreindler & Kreindler LLP

Kreindler is the preeminent aviation accident law firm in the world. Since 1950, we have fought diligently to achieve a record of success in resolving plane and helicopter crash cases on behalf of our clients. Our attorneys have been appointed lead counsel in nearly every major commercial airline disaster case in the U.S. and abroad. Kreindler has law offices in New York, Boston, and Los Angeles.

