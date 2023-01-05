The Paley Center for Media Presents Best of CES 2023

The Paley Center for Media presents its latest program Paley Next Big Thing: Best of CES 2023 on Wednesday, January 11 at 6:00 pm ET .

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announced today its latest program Paley Next Big Thing: Best of CES 2023. The annual event welcomes leading industry and technology experts to discuss the latest trends and the most compelling products coming out of CES 2023, as well as exciting demonstrations of some of the best innovations and future products that were featured at the event.

Best of CES 2023 will be held on Wednesday, January 11 at 6:00 pm ET at The Paley Museum in Midtown Manhattan, and will showcase advancements in technology that will affect the way we create and consume media in the coming years. The panel of forecasters and technology watchers this year features Dalvin Brown, Personal Tech Reporter at The Wall Street Journal; Mike Pell, Envisioneer/Director at The Microsoft Garage – NYC; and Lena Petersen, Chief Brand Officer and Managing Director at MediaLink. Jonathan Miller, CEO of Integrated Media Company, will serve as the event's moderator. Companies providing demonstrations of their products are to be announced.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the in-person return of our annual Best of CES program, and to continue driving the conversation around the guiding influence of technology and media on the world around us," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President and CEO. "We look forward to learning about what key insights we can take away from CES 2023, and the groundbreaking technology and products that will innovate the way we live."

For additional information, including upcoming announcements of demo companies, please visit https://www.paleycenter.org/industry-events/best-of-ces-2023/.

The Best of CES event registration is complimentary for Paley Media Council members. An exclusive membership community, the Paley Media Council has unmatched convening power and offers unequaled access to top media industry CEOs, world dignitaries, and global thought leaders through its esteemed membership community and respected programs. Nonmembers are invited to apply for membership and receive a full year of exclusive benefits with leaders in entertainment, media, and technology at https://www.paleycenter.org/mc-media-council/.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for over 45 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry.

For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit paleycenter.org

