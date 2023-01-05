mesur.io Awarded NSF Convergence Accelerator's 2022 Cohort Phase 1 Award

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- mesur.io has been awarded a contract by The U.S. National Science Foundation to incorporate machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to establish the Food, Land, Water, Environmental Open-Source Risk Intelligence Synthesis Model (FLOWER-ISM) that will address challenges related to food and nutrition security. This award is a part of Phase 1 of the NSF Convergence Accelerator program's Track J: Food & Nutrition Security.

mesur.io is excited to be part of this important NSF project: food safety and food security is a national priority!

The effort will focus on identifying risks of conflict as well as risk to human populations related to food and water availability. Additional components of the system will include forecasting for competing needs of water for human consumption, agriculture, industry, urban greenspace; and recognizing the impacts of climate change and land use change on food & water systems.

The National Science Foundation (NSF) is building upon research and discovery to accelerate use-inspired research into practice. The Convergence Accelerator program, a NSF program designed to address national-scale, societal challenges, has selected 48 phase 1 research teams for its 2022 Cohort, Track H Enhancing Opportunities for Persons with Disabilities, Track I: Sustainable Materials for Global Challenges, and Track J: Food & Nutrition Security.

The goal of Track J: Food & Nutrition Security is to converge across food and nutrition sectors to address intertwined challenges in supporting population health, combating climate change, and addressing the nutritional needs of the most vulnerable by empowering youth, women, and disadvantaged communities.

"The Convergence Accelerator is a relatively young NSF program, but our unique program model is focused on delivering tangible solutions to address societal and economic challenges," said Douglas Maughan, Head of the NSF Convergence Accelerator program. "We are excited to have selected teams focused on developing use-inspired solutions to address complex societal and economic challenges."

"On behalf of mesur.io, we are really excited to be part of this significant project", said Tom Rump the CEO of mesur.io. "To support this project of national importance we have built a strong multidisciplinary team including members from Circle of Blue, the Univ of Tennessee, MATTR, as well as the Univ of Washington - APL."

About mesur.io

mesur.io is an emerging leader in machine learning and advanced analytics delivering proven results for government agencies, policymakers, and Fortune 500 corporations. Our machine learning and artificial intelligence powered platform provides actionable insights to our customers solving problems at the intersection of human activity and the environment.

For additional information on the project please contact Liz Isley, mesur.io's Director, International Trade, or by phone at +1.919.538.2633.

View original content:

SOURCE Mesur.io