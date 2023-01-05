InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Lights for Outdoor Trees (TRO-749)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way to decorate an outdoor tree with lights," said an inventor, from Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the MODERN LIGHTS. My modified lights would be easy to secure and they would provide an attractive ambiance for any holiday or occasion."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a more convenient means to illuminate an outdoor tree for Christmas. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use staple guns which may damage the tree and lights. It also saves time and effort and it offers a professional appearance. The invention features an attractive design that is easy to display so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-749, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp