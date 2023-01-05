Halia Therapeutics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines to treat diseases driven by chronic inflammation, today announced that David J. Bearss, Ph.D., CEO of Halia Therapeutics, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 12, at 07:30 a.m. PST/10:30 a.m. EST.

Presentation details:

Date: Thursday, January 12

Where: Golden Gate (32nd floor), The Westin St. Francis, San Francisco

Time: 07:30 a.m. PST

About Halia Therapeutics, Inc.

Halia Therapeutics is discovering and developing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory disorders and neurological diseases. Halia is advancing innovative medicines that target the immune system's response to resolve chronic inflammation and eliminate the damage caused by aberrantly activated immune responses. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more info, visit www.haliatherapeutics.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Company Contact:

Jeff Burton

Info@haliatherapeutics.com,

+1.385.355.4315

Media Contact:

Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D

Russo Partners, LLC

+1 (646) 942-5604

Ignacio.Guerrero-Ros@russopartnersllc.com

