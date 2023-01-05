Delek Releases 2021-2022 Sustainability Report

Company discloses new environmental metric and announces new diversity goal

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) ("Delek") has issued its 2021-2022 Sustainability Report, reflecting the progress made in the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) journey over the last year. The report is available on the Sustainability page of our website.

"Delek is proud to lead the pack among our small to mid-cap industry peers in ESG matters, as evident in the strategy and performance detailed in the sustainability report we released today," said Avigal Soreq, President and CEO of Delek. "I am excited at the progress our One Delek team is making, as we continue to work together to reach even higher levels of environmental sustainability, social responsibility and responsible governance."

Recent achievements outlined in the 2021-2022 Sustainability Report issued today:

Improved performance on environmental metrics and the disclosure of Delek's first freshwater consumption metric.

Continued commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) by setting Delek's first diversity hiring target (3% increase in the number of diverse employees), reaching its Board of Directors' diversity goal (at least 30%) and continuing its EEO-1 disclosures.

Achieved a significant safety milestone with a 34% reduction in the Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) for the company's retail business.

Implemented elevated governance best practices, such as broader Board of Director oversight of ESG matters.

Published an expanded and more detailed response to the recommendations of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

In addition to the TCFD response and EEO-1 disclosures, Delek's 2020-2021 Sustainability Report includes disclosures aligned with the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) requirements.

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

The logistics operations consist of Delek Logistics. Delek US and its affiliates also own the general partner and an approximate 80 percent limited partner interest in Delek Logistics. Delek Logistics is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets.

The convenience store retail business operates approximately 250 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.

