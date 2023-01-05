CIRCUSTRIX CHANGES NAME TO SKY ZONE

The Largest Indoor Active Entertainment Operator and Franchisor Adopts 'Sky Zone' as its New Corporate Identity

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CircusTrix, the world's largest developer, operator and franchisor of indoor active entertainment parks, today announced it changed its name to Sky Zone, Inc. (Sky Zone) effective January 1, 2023. Sky Zone is now the umbrella organization for three distinct indoor active entertainment brands: Sky Zone, Defy and Rockin' Jump.

"2022 was a phenomenal year for Sky Zone and our family of brands," said Elizabeth Blair, CEO of Sky Zone. "We added nine parks to our owned portfolio, signed dozens of new franchise agreements and renewals, and added hundreds of new attractions across our owned and franchised parks. For our owned parks, we hosted 70% more parties than our prior peak year in 2019, and exit the year with well over 300,000 active members. Our franchised parks put up similarly strong increases. Moving into 2023, we're excited to adopt the Sky Zone name, reflecting our heritage as the original and most exciting active entertainment company in the industry."

For nearly 20 years, Sky Zone has been at the forefront of innovating and reinventing the family entertainment center industry. The company offers over 60 different attractions across its Sky Zone, Defy and Rockin' Jump brands. Spanning 45 states, Sky Zone has something for everyone, including the Toddler Zone for kids under the age of six, Air Courts that give tricks and sports a boost for kids and teens, and thrilling Slick Slides (exclusive to Sky Zone parks) that offer an exhilarating free-fall along with social media-worthy landing. In addition to monthly memberships, Sky Zone, Defy and Rockin' Jump offer birthday parties, fundraising events, school field trips, corporate outings, and countless opportunities to make memorable moments.

Sky Zone will continue to pursue aggressive expansion plans in 2023. The company is actively seeking engaged community and business leaders to add to its growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone and its family of brands, or become a franchisee, please visit: www.skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone, founded in 2004, is the global leader in indoor active entertainment. Sky Zone owns, operates and franchises Sky Zone, Defy and Rockin' Jump branded active entertainment parks. Offering nearly unlimited ways to play for its 40+ million annual visitors and hundreds of thousands of members, Sky Zone helps families make memorable moments with more than 60 smile-inducing attractions. The company elevates celebrations from ordinary to extra, hosting millions of kids at unforgettable birthdays and parties every year. As the largest brand offering the latest and greatest activities and attractions, Sky Zone is the active play destination for kids, and kids at heart. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com.

