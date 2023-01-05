Antelope Enterprise Announces Agreement to Divest of its Ceramic Tile Business

Company Transforming into a Pure Play in the Social Ecommerce Market in China

JINJIANG, China, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) ("Antelope Enterprise" or the "Company"), which operates KylinCloud, a leading online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform with 200,000+ anchors and influencers, and a legacy ceramic tile manufacturing business in China, today announced that on December 30, 2022, it entered into a share purchase agreement (the "Disposition SPA") to divest of its ceramic tile manufacturing business.

"We are pleased to enter into this agreement which will enable us to to focus all of our resources and energies on China's high growth social ecommerce sector," commented Antelope Enterprise CEO Weilai 'Will' Zhang. "The ceramic tile business has faced significant hurdles due to the significant slowdown of the real estate sector and the impacts of Covid-19 in China. Meanwhile, we have been experiencing strong growth momentum in KylinCloud, our social ecommerce business. Therefore, this divesture represents an important step for our strategic transformation to focus on developing the social ecommerce market, expanding our new ecommerce team and further strengthening our already dynamic corporate culture."

"Our KylinCloud subsidiary operates an SaaS+ systems platform that promotes and amplifies marketing sales for consumer brand companies by leveraging the platform's growing list of broadcasters and influencers. We believe that our core competencies and competitive advantage will enable us to capitalize upon the projected high growth of China's social ecommerce and live streaming sector for years to come," concluded CEO Will Zhang.

On December 30, 2022, the Company and New Stonehenge Limited (the "Buyer"), a British Virgin Islands exempt company which is not an affiliate of the Company or any of its directors or officers, entered into a Disposition SPA. Pursuant to the Disposition SPA, the Buyer agreed to purchase the Company's ceramic tile business, and in exchange the Buyer will issue a 5% unsecured promissory note (the "Note") to the Company with the principal amount of $8.5 million and a maturity date that is the fourth anniversary of its issuance. The 5% interest and the principal amount on the Note is to be paid in four annual installments according to the schedule as set forth in the Note. Upon the closing of the transaction contemplated by the Disposition SPA, the Buyer will become the sole shareholder of the Company's ceramic tile business and, as a result, assume all of its assets and liabilities and those of its subsidiaries.

The closing of the Disposition SPA is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain closing conditions including the receipt of a fariness opinion from an independent firm, approval of a majority of the Company's shareholders, and all consents required to be obtained from or made with any governmental authorities.

More complete information of the Disposition SPA is set forth in the Form 6-K and its exhibits filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 5, 2023.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited holds a 51% ownership position in Hainan Kylin Cloud Services Technology Co., Ltd ("KylinCloud"), which operates a leading online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform with 200,000+ anchors and influencers, and the Company also operates a legacy ceramic tile manufacturing business in China.

