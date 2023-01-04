Toyota Motor North America Reports Year-End 2022 U.S. Sales Results

Total electrified vehicle sales – battery, hybrids, plug-ins and fuel cells – make up nearly one-quarter of total sales volume

20 electrified vehicle options available, the most among any automaker with more in showrooms throughout 2023

Toyota is projected to be the number one retail brand for the 11 th consecutive year

Toyota Camry, Highlander, RAV4, Sienna, Tacoma and Lexus NX projected to be best-selling models in their respective segments

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported year-end 2022 U.S. sales of 2,108,458 vehicles, a decrease of 9.6 percent on a volume basis and a decrease of 9.9 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to 2021.

The company reported U.S. fourth quarter 2022 sales of 536,740 vehicles, an increase of 13.1 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. U.S. December 2022 sales totaled 180,147 vehicles, an increase of 3.5 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis compared to December 2021.

"In 2022, we further solidified our leadership position in electrified vehicles, and through our 20 electrified options, we're giving customers a choice that fits their lifestyle and needs," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA. "Thanks to our manufacturing team and outstanding dealers, we are focused on delivering world-class service and products to customers, and preparing to introduce nearly two dozen all-new, refreshed or special edition vehicles in 2023, including sedans and even more electrified options."

2022 Highlights

TMNA:

20 total electrified vehicles currently available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker

2022 electrified vehicle sales of 504,016 represent nearly 24% of total sales volume

Projected to be the number one seller of passenger vehicles for the 11 th consecutive year, and 19 of the last 20

December sales up 3.5%

December car division sales up 23.3%

Fourth quarter sales up 13.1%

Fourth quarter car division sales up 43.7%

Fourth quarter truck sales up 4.5%

Announced an additional $2.5 billion investment, for a total of $3.8 billion , at the company's North Carolina manufacturing plant to produce batteries for hybrids and electric vehicles. It's expected to start production in 2025 and provide 2,100 new jobs

TMNA's digital retail sales of new vehicles through its SmartPath and Monogram platforms surged past 152,000 at more than 360 dealers; more than 100 dealers will go live on both platforms by summer 2023

Toyota Division:

2022 electrified vehicles sales of 448,854 represent 24.3% of total sales volume

Projected to be the number one retail brand for the 11 th consecutive year

December sales up 6.6%

December car sales up 26.5%

Fourth quarter division sales up 16.6%

Fourth quarter car sales up 43.7%

Fourth quarter SUV sales up 2.7%

Fourth quarter pickup sales up 32.5%

Fourth quarter truck sales up 7.7%

Corolla number one compact car in America

Camry number one passenger car in America for the 21 st consecutive year

Tacoma number one small pickup in America for the 18 th consecutive year

RAV4 best-selling SUV in the U.S. for 7 th consecutive year

All-time best-ever year for:

Lexus Division:

2022 electrified vehicles sales of 55,162 represent 21.3% of total sales volume, a division record

December car division sales up 1.5%

December electrified vehicle sales up 22.3%

Fourth quarter car sales up 13.3%

Fourth quarter electrified vehicle sales up 20.1%

LUVs achieved top market share among luxury brands in 2022

All-time best-ever year for:

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that began production in September 2021.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY December 2022

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2022 2021 DSR % VOL % 2022 2021 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TMNA 180,147 174,115 3.5 3.5 2,108,458 2,332,262 -9.9 -9.6 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. 160,039 150,072 6.6 6.6 1,849,754 2,027,786 -9.1 -8.8 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. 20,108 24,043 -16.4 -16.4 258,704 304,476 -15.3 -15.0 COROLLA 17,982 13,940 29.0 29.0 222,216 248,993 -11.0 -10.8 SUPRA 258 483 -46.6 -46.6 4,952 6,830 -27.7 -27.5 GR86 (INCL FR-S) 860 107 703.7 703.7 11,996 1,152 937.9 941.3 MIRAI 303 28 982.1 982.1 2,094 2,629 -20.6 -20.3 AVALON 12 1,122 -98.9 -98.9 12,215 19,460 -37.4 -37.2 PRIUS 4,907 3,946 24.4 24.4 36,919 59,010 -37.6 -37.4 CAMRY 25,906 20,074 29.1 29.1 295,201 313,795 -6.2 -5.9 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 50,228 39,700 26.5 26.5 585,593 652,074 -10.5 -10.2 IS 1,922 1,393 38.0 38.0 21,386 21,998 -3.1 -2.8 RC 207 94 120.2 120.2 2,648 2,987 -11.6 -11.3 ES 3,395 4,028 -15.7 -15.7 41,735 45,406 -8.4 -8.1 GS 0 1 -100 -100 2 76 -97.4 -97.4 LS 223 178 25.3 25.3 2,679 3,739 -28.6 -28.3 LC 178 145 22.8 22.8 1,387 2,782 -50.3 -50.1 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR 5,925 5,839 1.5 1.5 69,837 76,989 -9.6 -9.3 TOTAL TMNA CAR 56,153 45,539 23.3 23.3 655,430 729,033 -10.4 -10.1 C-HR 604 941 -35.8 -35.8 12,141 35,707 -66.1 -66.0 BZ4X 634 0 0 0 1,220 0 0 0 RAV4 33,489 34,609 -3.2 -3.2 399,941 407,739 -2.2 -1.9 COROLLA CROSS 5,609 3,500 60.3 60.3 56,666 7,203 684.1 686.7 VENZA 2,924 5,128 -43.0 -43.0 33,683 61,988 -45.8 -45.7 HIGHLANDER 20,247 19,270 5.1 5.1 222,805 264,128 -15.9 -15.6 4RUNNER 7,291 14,851 -50.9 -50.9 121,023 144,696 -16.6 -16.4 SEQUOIA 2,073 805 157.5 157.5 5,314 8,070 -34.4 -34.2 LAND CRUISER 3 13 -76.9 -76.9 48 3,711 -98.7 -98.7 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 72,874 79,117 -7.9 -7.9 852,841 933,243 -8.9 -8.6 SIENNA 6,107 8,082 -24.4 -24.4 69,751 107,990 -35.6 -35.4 TACOMA 20,855 19,423 7.4 7.4 237,323 252,520 -6.3 -6.0 TUNDRA 9,975 3,750 166.0 166.0 104,246 81,959 26.8 27.2 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 30,830 23,173 33.0 33.0 341,569 334,479 1.8 2.1 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 109,811 110,372 -0.5 -0.5 1,264,161 1,375,712 -8.4 -8.1 UX 1,060 1,577 -32.8 -32.8 10,237 17,581 -42.0 -41.8 NX 6,088 1,516 301.6 301.6 49,002 58,514 -16.5 -16.3 RX 3,769 11,594 -67.5 -67.5 96,041 115,320 -17.0 -16.7 GX 2,828 3,007 -6.0 -6.0 29,945 32,509 -8.2 -7.9 LX 438 510 -14.1 -14.1 3,642 3,563 1.9 2.2 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK 14,183 18,204 -22.1 -22.1 188,867 227,487 -17.2 -17.0 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 123,994 128,576 -3.6 -3.6 1,453,028 1,603,199 -9.7 -9.4 Selling Days 27 27



307 306



DSR = Daily Selling Rate



















































TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY December 2022

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2022 2021 DSR % VOL% 2022 2021 DSR % VOL% TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID 2,964 2,792 6.2 6.2 25,062 33,968 -26.5 -26.2 TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME 1,943 1,154 68.4 68.4 11,857 25,042 -52.8 -52.7 TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID 3,254 2,819 15.4 15.4 27,799 27,576 0.5 0.8 TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID 1,411 2,446 -42.3 -42.3 41,830 46,399 -10.1 -9.8 TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID 5 559 -99.1 -99.1 3,565 9,734 -63.5 -63.4 TOYOTA MIRAI 303 28 982.1 982.1 2,094 2,629 -20.6 -20.3 TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID 6,107 8,080 -24.4 -24.4 69,720 107,130 -35.1 -34.9 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID 6,565 5,263 24.7 24.7 43,711 65,167 -33.1 -32.9 TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID 2,070 0 0 0 4,797 0 0 0 TOYOTA BZ4X 634 0 0 0 1,220 0 0 0 TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID 8,086 13,214 -38.8 -38.8 149,938 120,983 23.5 23.9 TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME 1,018 2,185 -53.4 -53.4 18,567 27,707 -33.2 -33.0 TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID 2,924 5,128 -43.0 -43.0 33,683 61,988 -45.8 -45.7 TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID 2,261 0 0 0 15,011 0 0 0 LEXUS ES HYBRID 1,140 1,024 11.3 11.3 13,607 12,990 4.4 4.7 LEXUS UX HYBRID 1,060 1,142 -7.2 -7.2 6,884 12,672 -45.9 -45.7 LEXUS NX HYBRID 2,005 473 323.9 323.9 13,873 10,614 30.3 30.7 LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID 258 18 1,333.0 1,333.0 3,507 18 19,320.0 19,383.0 LEXUS RX HYBRID 1,003 1,812 -44.6 -44.6 17,194 18,981 -9.7 -9.4 LEXUS LS HYBRID 8 7 14.3 14.3 78 84 -7.4 -7.1 LEXUS LC HYBRID 1 1 0 0 19 14 35.3 35.7 TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles 45,020 48,145 -6.5 -6.5 504,016 583,697 -13.9 -13.7 TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles 39,545 43,668 -9.4 -9.4 448,854 528,323 -15.3 -15.0 TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles 5,475 4,477 22.3 22.3 55,162 55,374 -0.7 -0.4 TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO 25.0 % 27.7 %



23.9 % 25.0 %



Selling Days 27 27



307 306





