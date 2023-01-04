Mutual of America Financial Group Closes Acquisition of Landmark Life Insurance Company

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America Financial Group, a leading provider of retirement services and investments to employers, employees and individuals, completed its acquisition of Landmark Life Insurance Company, a widely licensed Texas life and annuity insurance company ("Landmark Life") as of January 4, 2023. Landmark Life will be rebranded with plans to offer products in the guaranteed retirement income space in 2023.

"The acquisition of Landmark Life further strengthens our business and will allow us to better serve individuals in the guaranteed retirement income space," said John R. Greed, Chairman, President and CEO of Mutual of America Financial Group. "We are excited about this important strategic transaction."

Merger & Acquisition Services, Inc., served as the financial advisor, and Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP served as the legal advisor to Mutual of America for the acquisition. Propel Advisory Group, Inc., served as the financial advisor, and Winstead PC served as the legal advisor to The Jarvis Family Limited Partnership.

About Mutual of America Financial Group

Mutual of America Financial Group is a leading provider of retirement services and investments to employers, employees and individuals. We provide high-quality, innovative products and services at a competitive price, along with outstanding personalized service, to help our customers build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Our mission is built upon our values—integrity, prudence, reliability, excellence and social responsibility—which have guided us since 1945 and continue to serve us and our customers well. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com, and connect with us via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Landmark Life

Landmark Life, based in Brownwood, Texas, is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Jarvis Family Limited Partnership. Founded in 1964, Landmark Life underwrites life insurance and annuities in 36 states. Landmark Life solicits annuity and life business via an independent agency force.

