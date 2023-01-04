Korean automaker's world-class SUVs dominate competitors in two award categories

2023 Sportage Hybrid chosen as Best Economy Car to Buy

2023 Telluride earns title of Best Family Car to Buy for third consecutive year

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The editors at The Car Connection (TCC), a subsidiary of Internet Brands Automotive, have chosen two Kia vehicles among their Best Car To Buy 2023 awards. As the Kia brand's first major accolade in the new year, the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SUV has been named Best Economy Car To Buy 2023 and the 2023 Kia Telluride has been named Best Family Car To Buy 2023. This year marks the third time in a row the wildly popular Telluride has earned praise from TCC as Best Family Car To Buy (2022 and 2021). And prior to those wins, the big, bold and boxy SUV earned the overall Best Car To Buy 2020 designation.

Kia Sportage Hybrid and Kia Telluride named among The Car Connection’s Best Car To Buy 2023 Awards (PRNewswire)

"Having two vehicles recognized this year by the editorial staff of The Car Connection is an outstanding achievement that highlights our robust and award-winning SUV lineup," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "The Telluride's win validates our expertise in designing vehicles that are stylish, comfortable, and feature-rich, while the Sportage Hybrid furthers our value and efficiency stories. We're proud that each has made such a positive impression with both customers and industry observers, alike."

According to TCC, Best Car To Buy 2023 focuses on the everyday vehicle that best balances value, fuel efficiency, safety ratings, interior spaciousness, quality, design, and driving dynamics. Editors choose the winners after a year of test driving more than 100 new 2023 vehicles priced under $50,000.

"The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid makes a compelling case for value, with a deep list of standard features, excellent crash-test scores, and especially with an EPA-estimated fuel economy1 rating of 43 mpg combined for the FWD version and 38 mpg combined for the AWD version," said Martin Padgett, editorial director, Internet Brands Automotive. "The 2023 Kia Telluride still sets the benchmark for three-row crossover SUVs. It's a great family vehicle, one with lots of room for people and cargo, excellent safety ratings, and a list of standard equipment that includes one of the industry's leading warranties."

The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid paves a new pathway for Kia's electrification efforts. At the same time, the refreshed 2023 Kia Telluride arrives with design enhancements inside and out, upgrades in convenience technology, and two new trims: the stylish X-Line and rugged X-Pro.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kia America