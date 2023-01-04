InventHelp Inventor Develops Shower Accessory to Clean & Scrub the Back (PBT-230)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a relaxing and comfortable means of cleaning the back while showering," said an inventor, from Glendale, Ariz., "so I invented the BACK WASHER. My design would provide complete cleaning action and it would be more convenient than using a brush with a long handle."

The invention provides an effective way to scrub and clean your back in the shower. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle with a hand-held scrub brush. As a result, it enhances personal hygiene and comfort and it could make showering more enjoyable. The invention features a waterproof and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, hotels, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

