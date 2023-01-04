CREW ORANGE COUNTY CELEBRATES A NEW YEAR AND A NEW YOU AT DESTINATION RESORT

Local chapter of women in commercial real estate offers a luxury getaway for health, wellness and business development

IRVINE and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) Orange County is ringing in the New Year with its first ever destination retreat on Friday, January 20th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The all-day event offered to both members and non-members will be held at the Lido House Hotel in Newport Beach.

According to CREW Orange County's 2023 president Janne Cordova, the retreat will be more than just a day of rejuvenation and relaxation, although it will include those things as well. "This will be a unique combination of personal and professional development workshops that will renew the mind and the body," said Cordova. "The event will not only offer yoga and a networking happy hour, but also financial planning and leadership workshops too. We thought the theme of 'Balanced: An Exclusive Retreat' would be a timely topic for people in commercial real estate since this industry requires a lot of mental energy, stamina and time commitment. It seems the perfect way to help people reward themselves for all they've done this past year and start off 2023 with renewed vigor and motivation."

Guest speakers will include Jennifer Dorgan, Project Manager with Allen Matkins; Lisa Banning, Certified Financial Planner with Financial Management Network; Bill Walker, Talent Acquisition Associate with Greystar; Carrie Bobb, CEO and Founder of Carrie Bobb & Co.; and Kimberlee Davis, Partner and Managing Director of The Bahnsen Group. Registration for students is $100, $175 for emerging leaders, $225 for members and $300 for non-members. Registration is inclusive of all meals and drinks, activities and valet parking.

For more information, call 949-475-7600 or visit the website at www.creworangecounty.org.

CREW Orange County is a local chapter of the CREW Network and has been serving Orange County real estate professionals since 1988. The Chapter celebrated its 30 year anniversary in 2020. CREW Orange County is a non-profit organization established to advance the success of women in commercial real estate through networking, education, leadership development and philanthropic involvement. Further information is available at www.creworangecounty.org.

