CF BANKSHARES INC., PARENT OF CFBANK, NA, ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CFBK) (the "Company"), the parent of CFBank, NA, today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.05 per share. The dividend is payable on January 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 17, 2023.

About CF Bankshares Inc. and CFBank

CF Bankshares Inc. (the Company) is a holding company that owns 100% of the stock of CFBank, National Association (CFBank). CFBank is a nationally chartered boutique Commercial bank operating primarily in Four (4) Major Metro Markets: Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati, Ohio, and Indianapolis, Indiana. The current Leadership Team and Board recapitalized the Company and CFBank in 2012 during the financial crisis, repositioning CFBank as a full-service Commercial Bank model. Since the 2012 recapitalization, CFBank has achieved a CAGR of nearly 25%.

CFBank focuses on serving the financial needs of closely held businesses and entrepreneurs, by providing a comprehensive Commercial, Retail, and Mortgage Lending services presence. In all regional markets, CFBank provides commercial loans and equipment leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services, residential mortgage lending, and full-service commercial and retail banking services and products. CFBank is differentiated by our penchant for individualized service coupled with direct customer access to decision-makers, and ease of doing business. CFBank matches the sophistication of much larger banks, without the bureaucracy.

CFBank ranked #7 on American Banker's listing of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks based on 3-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2021 and has been recognized as a Small Cap All-Star performer by Piper Sandler in 2021, 2020, and 2019. In addition, CFBank was ranked #4 in Performance and #2 in Growth Strategy by Bank Director magazine based on 2020 performance and growth.

Additional information about the Company and CFBank is available at www.CF.Bank

View original content:

SOURCE CF BANKSHARES INC.