Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush and OrthoIllinois Aggregate Under Newly Formed OrthoMidwest

CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush and Rockford Orthopedic Associates, Ltd. D/B/A OrthoIllinois, announced today that starting January 1, 2023, both practices will become independent divisions of a new entity, OrthoMidwest. The aggregation of two of the three largest independent orthopedic practices in Illinois will create synergies that will allow each entity to maximize and deliver the highest level of dedication, innovation, and quality patient care.

The aggregation gives each practice the ability to remain autonomous while simultaneously letting them share best practices that strengthen and secure reach in a highly competitive market. By remaining independent, Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush and OrthoIllinois further solidify their ability to operate and provide the quality care that patients have come to know and expect. Both Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush and OrthoIllinois will continue to render services by their same highly skilled providers and in the same existing locations.

"We are committed to furthering the excellence that our respective practices offer to our patients who have musculoskeletal problems who need comprehensive care and rehabilitation. We will continue to practice with purpose, integrity, and efficiency," explains Dr. Brian Cole, Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush Managing Partner. "This aggregation with OrthoIllinois further supports our mission to invest in research, education, and innovation as well as to deliver best-in-class orthopedic and spine care in new markets."

"As the healthcare market continues to change, we are making decisions to help secure our future as an independent practice for the benefit of our patients," said OrthoIllinois Chief Executive Officer Anthony Brown. "Our physicians have a strong commitment to maintaining autonomy in decision making as it pertains to the practice, while also understanding the need to become a larger subspecialized strategic partner with the payers as they change their network strategies."

About Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (MOR)

MOR is among the international leaders in musculoskeletal health and is currently ranked No. 5 in Orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report. MOR is comprised of international renowned Orthopedic and Spine surgeons who pioneer the latest advances in technology, non-surgical care, and surgical techniques to improve the lives and activity levels of patients around the world. Physicians at MOR are the designated team physicians for many regional organizations including The Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Fire, and Joffrey Ballet. MOR has seven full-service locations in Chicago, Joliet, Naperville, Oak Brook, Oak Park, Westchester, and Munster, IN. MOR also has eight, stand-alone physical therapy clinics in Bensenville, Geneva, Lincoln Park, Lockport, Orland Park, River Grove, Park Ridge, and Munster (Centennial Village), IN. Visit www.rushortho.com for more information.

About OrthoIllinois

Established in 1967, OrthoIllinois serves the northern Illinois region in multi-specialty orthopedics from offices in Algonquin, Elgin, McHenry, and Rockford, and offers a full range of bone and joint care, including the additional specialties of neurosurgery, podiatric surgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, occupational health, rheumatology, and chiropractic. OrthoIllinois offers the ancillary services of physical therapy, MRI, and custom orthotics, and an outpatient surgery center. Visits are available with no appointments at the Injury Express urgent care locations in Algonquin, McHenry and Rockford. Visit www.orthoillinois.com for more information.

