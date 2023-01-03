Enterprise Holdings Foundation Donates $60,000 to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank for Food and Nutrition Assistance in Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Enterprise Holdings Foundation has donated $60,000 to the LA Regional Food Bank to fight hunger and nutrition insecurity in local communities all over LA County. The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Enterprise Holdings, which operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo brands through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises.

This donation comes at a time when many families in Los Angeles County are struggling to make ends meet due to the high costs of everyday necessities. Higher costs of food, energy and other necessities exacerbate an affordability problem that predates inflation in LA County. The cost of housing has always been high, and many people in LA County struggle to access healthy food on a regular basis.

"The financial support we've received over the years from Enterprise has a tremendous impact on our work," said Michael Flood, President and CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. "This year's gift will allow the Food Bank to provide up to 240,000 meals for families and individuals facing food and nutrition insecurity."

About the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been mobilizing resources to fight hunger in Los Angeles County for 50 years. To support the Food Bank's vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles County, food and grocery products are distributed through a network of 600 partner agencies and other Food Bank programs. Roughly 800,000 people receive food and nutrition assistance each month. Candid and Charity Navigator highly rate the Food Bank, and thanks to high levels of efficiency, 96% of all revenue goes to programs. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org.

