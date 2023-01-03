Boston Hemp Inc. expands its cannabinoid vape selection in astounding fashion

BOSTON, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the hemp industry continues to surpass the marijuana industry in terms of growth, Boston Hemp remains one of the most innovative companies in the nation. Their array of disposable vapes and cartridges continues to grow as new psychoactive cannabinoids are released to the market. Boston Hemp was one of the first companies in the world to introduce its customer base to delta 8 products and has now added HHC, THC-O, THC-P, PHC, and traditional delta 9 THC to their ever growing selection of vape products. "We are constantly brainstorming and inventing innovative products in order to satisfy our customer base's never ending demand for new cannabinoids" said Brandon Gadles CEO at Boston Hemp Inc. "Our vape selection has always been what separates us from our competitors with our cartridges leading the way in sales" he added. Boston Hemp Inc. has led the industry for 5 years seeing annual growth in sales and product options stemming from an insatiable appetite from the both the hemp and marijuana sectors.

Boston Hemp Inc. adds to cannabinoid line up in their extensive selection of vapes. (PRNewswire)

Explore the Nation's largest selection of hemp cannabinoid vapes.

Boston Hemp Inc. is the Nation's largest on-line hemp dispensary offering top strains of hemp flower that can be infused with additional stoner cannabinoids such as Delta-8, HHC and THC-0. They also offer THCa with their Hempress bud and PHC in their Moon and Snow Rocks.

They also offer the nation's largest selection of vape cartridges, concentrates and edibles. Their products are available for sale at www.BostonHempInc.com. Wholesale inquiries can be made to Kevin Coyle at 1-508-846-6628

