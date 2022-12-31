China Medical University Won 22 National Awards For Smart Healthcare Innovation In 2022 Taiwan Healthcare Expo.

Using AI to Fight Drug-Resistant Infections Is One of The Key Attractions

TAICHUNG,Taiwan, Dec. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 2022 Healthcare+ Expo, one of the largest international healthcare fairs in Taiwan, was being held at the Nangang Exhibition Center in December. Of note was the exhibition from Taichung's China Medical University and its related healthcare system. It showed off innovations reflecting six major themes including artificial intelligence and smart medical care. Overall, the university has won 22 national awards for innovation, the highest number in Taiwan. Among them is a big data platform that utilizes environmental and clinical data from over 3 million people, and a smart anti-germ platform that can effectively combat super viruses in hospitals and also save patients from septicemia. So far, it has served more than 100,000 people. Cho Der-yang, Superintendent of China Medical University," It can take as little as one hour to know what kind of bacteria it is, and then whether there is any drug resistance, and then offer assistance in determining which medicine is most appropriate to use." The university will promote its findings and inventions in the 18 nations that are part of the government's New Southbound Policy so that the world can see Taiwan's innovative capabilities. The university will promote its findings and inventions in the 18 nations that are part of the government's New Southbound Policy so that the world can see Taiwan's innovative capabilities.

In the news video of Formosa TV, Taiwan's broadcast news station, the booth from China Medical University and its related healthcare system at the 2022 Healthcare+ Expo showed off a number of achievements related to innovation and award-winning products. Wong Chi-huey, the head of the Institute for Biotechnology and Medicine Industry, was among many drawn by the exhibits. This year in 2022, China Medical University focused on six themes, including AI, smart medical care and regenerative medicine. The university has won 22 national awards for innovation, the highest number ever.

The CMUH's AI healthcare system also demonstrated how AI can save lives in ambulances. A medical personnel put a patch on a patient's chest and installed a special instrument. An electrocardiogram can be performed directly on a smart phone via Bluetooth. The CMUH has developed a heart attack remote diagnosis system using AI, which greatly shortens the process of patient checkups upon arrival at hospitals. It's already used by ambulance staff for 14 fire brigades in Taiwan's Central cities, including Taichung and Nantou.

Superintendent of China Medical University, Cho Der-yang said ,"Ambulance personnel are not doctors, so it is difficult for them to judge whether it is a myocardial infarction. This takes up a lot of time and can be shortened. You can know just after a minute after the patient's in whether there is or isn't a myocardial infarction." China Medical University has invested in a number of research and development projects. The UMCH strives to promote its findings and inventions in the 18 nations that are part of the government's New Southbound Policy so that the world can see Taiwan's innovative capabilities.

