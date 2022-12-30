InventHelp Inventor Develops New Vehicle Engine with Improved Valves (JMT-185)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a highly-efficient valve system for vehicle engines to increase power and reduce fuel consumption," said an inventor, from Montgomery, Minn., "so I invented the IMPROVED INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINE. My design could make the vehicle more responsive, efficient and fun to drive."

The patent-pending invention provides a new vehicle engine with improved valves. In doing so, it improves fuel economy and it enhances performance and power. It also reduces wear and the number of components required for operation. The invention features an efficient design that is simple to operate so it is ideal for vehicle owners and manufacturers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

