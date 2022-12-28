Safer Tomorrows Road Map Named Honorable Mention Winner of Mutual of America Community Partnership Award

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America Financial Group announced that the Community Violence Intervention Center (CVIC) and its Safer Tomorrows Road Map was named an Honorable Mention recipient of the prestigious 2022 Community Partnership Award.

Mutual of America (PRNewswire)

Grand Forks-based CVIC will receive $50,000 as one of six nonprofit organizations selected for their outstanding contributions to society, made in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations.

"The 2022 award-winning programs have created innovative solutions that effectively address challenging social, emotional and physical issues being faced by many individuals and families in their local communities," said Lisa Loughry, Mutual of America Foundation Chair.

CVIC created the Safer Tomorrows Road Map and collaborates with Grand Forks Public Schools to provide healthy relationship education, violence prevention programs and therapy services to students in grades K–12. The goal of the program is to end interpersonal violence in two generations and create resilient individuals, strong families and thriving communities.

"Exposure to domestic violence, either directly or indirectly, can have a significant and long-ranging impact on a child's ability to learn and thrive," said Coiya Tompkins, President and CEO of CVIC. "The Safer Tomorrows Road Map was designed specifically to provide school-age children and their families the awareness, skills and support needed to learn, thrive and build healthy relationships. The award from Mutual of America will enable us to extend our reach even further so that every child in our region and beyond can look forward to a safer tomorrow, free from bullying and violence."

ABOUT THE MUTUAL OF AMERICA COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP AWARD

The Mutual of America Community Partnership Award annually honors the outstanding contributions that nonprofit organizations from across the U.S. make to society in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations. Since 1996, the Community Partnership Award has recognized 256 partnerships from cities and towns across the country. To watch videos of the national award-winning programs, visit the Mutual of America Foundation Community Partnership Award channel on YouTube.

ABOUT MUTUAL OF AMERICA FINANCIAL GROUP

Mutual of America Financial Group is a leading provider of retirement services and investments to employers, employees and individuals. We provide high-quality, innovative products and services at a competitive price, along with outstanding personalized service, to help our customers build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Our mission is built upon our values—integrity, prudence, reliability, excellence and social responsibility—which have guided us since 1945 and continue to serve us and our customers well. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com, and connect with us via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mutual of America Financial Group