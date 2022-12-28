Freddy's launches Frozen Hot Chocolate Shake made with Ghirardelli® for a limited time

WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, announced today the launch of its new Frozen Hot Chocolate Shake made with Ghirardelli®. The limited-time offer is available to order starting Jan. 4 through Feb. 14 at all Freddy's locations nationwide via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and pickup or delivery through the Freddy's mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

Freddy's Frozen Hot Chocolate Shake made with Ghirardelli® is created by blending Freddy's signature vanilla frozen custard with Ghirardelli® Hot Cocoa and marshmallow sauce. The shake is topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with more hot cocoa powder.

"Our all-new Frozen Hot Chocolate Shake is incredibly reminiscent of having a cup of hot chocolate, making it a fitting dessert to enjoy during the winter season," said Laura Rueckel, Chief Marketing Officer. "The Ghirardelli® Hot Cocoa adds a premium and decadent taste to our creamy vanilla frozen custard and pairs perfectly with the rich marshmallow sauce."

In addition to the new seasonal shake, Freddy's limited-time French Onion Steakburger will remain on the menu through Feb. 14, 2023, due to its popularity and an overwhelming amount of positive guest feedback requesting its extension.

About Freddy's

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with more than 450 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy and No. 59 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

