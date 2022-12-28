"Bleach: Brave Souls" New Year's Campaign Round 1 Begins Saturday, December 31st & 2,023 Chances to Win Prizes in the Brave Souls New Year Giveaway

TOKYO, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will hold the New Year's Campaign Round 1 as a big thank you to all players starting from Saturday, December 31, 2022. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.
Users can look forward to Spirits Are Forever With You (SAFWY) collaboration versions of Toshiro Hitsugaya, Kaname Tosen, and Sajin Komamura debut in the SAFWY Untold Stories: Five Step-Up Summons and various other year-end campaigns.
In addition, in celebration of the SAFWY Untold Stories: Five Step-Up Summons, there will be a special RT campaign where 2,023 people will have a chance to win prizes. Be sure to check it out.
SAFWY Untold Stories: Five Step-Up Summons:
2023 Will be Selected to Win in Brave Souls New Year Giveaway RT Campaign Begins
To celebrate the release of the SAFWY Untold Stories: Five Step-Up Summons, we have another Brave Souls New Year Giveaway lined up full of awesome prizes for 2,023 lucky winners.
How to Enter
1. Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls Twitter (@Bleachbrs_en) account.
2. RT the Brave Souls New Year Giveaway campaign tweet from the official Brave Souls Twitter.
Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls
Platform:
iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™
Genre:
3D Action
Price:
Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
Official Website:
Official Twitter Account:
Official Facebook Page:
Official YouTube Channel:
Official Instagram:
Official Discord:
Copyright:
© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames
Download here
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097
