Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living Community Welcomes Jennifer Butler as Executive Director

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The community was abuzz with excitement this month when residents and associates learned the talented Jennifer Butler would be leading their community as executive director of Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living in the charming area of Florida known as The Villages.

Butler's reputation precedes her as a dedicated servant leader, talented mentor and skilled operator in the senior living sector. At Watercrest Buena Vista, Butler leads a dedicated team of associates implementing signature Watercrest offerings including Live Exhilarated programming, Artful Expressions, Aprons & Appetizers, Personal Life Silhouettes and a host of wellness amenities.

Butler not only brings industry knowledge and widespread achievements to her role as Executive Director, but also personal experience which drives her on a daily basis. She began her senior living career in 2003 as a senior living advisor igniting her passion for the industry, but when her beloved Nana was diagnosed with dementia, Jennifer experienced the disease process firsthand. In a determined effort to expand her industry knowledge, she became a licensed administrator and went on to operate home-health agencies, in-home care agencies, and lead independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing communities as an executive director.

"Jennifer leads by creating a culture of exemplary service where our seniors' needs are met individually with compassion and sincerity," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "She will undoubtedly make a significant impact leading our Watercrest Buena Vista community."

Residents at Watercrest Buena Vista enjoy Southern style balconies and outdoor gathering spaces, manicured lawns and walking paths, resort-style pool and patios, and purposeful Watercrest health and fitness programming. Additionally, Watercrest's signature culinary offerings include flatbreads, charcuterie, private label wines, seasonal beers, coffees and desserts to be enjoyed in the spacious indoor and outdoor dining areas and the casual, yet classy Café Bistro & Wine Bar.

Watercrest Buena Vista is an independent, assisted living and memory care community offering outstanding amenities and exceptional care, all tailored to individual resident preferences. Watercrest Buena Vista is located at 5867 E County Road. For information, contact the community at 352-604-5140.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

