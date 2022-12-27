Empire Portfolio Group Opens New Orangetheory Fitness Studio in Hell's Kitchen - New York City

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Portfolio Group ("Empire"), a leading Area Developer and Franchisee of Orangetheory® Fitness , the heart rate-based interval training fitness franchise, announced today it opened a new studio in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood on the West Side of Manhattan. The new studio is located at 730 9th Ave, New York, NY 10019, between West 49th and West 50th Streets.

The Hell's Kitchen location marks the 5th studio owned and operated by Empire in Manhattan. Other studios are located in Chelsea, Midtown West, and the Upper West Side. Two additional studios will also open in early 2023 located in the West Village and TriBeCa.

The new 4,124 square foot studio space will feature all new state-of-the-art equipment along with the coaching and proprietary in-studio and wearable fitness technology Orangetheory is known for globally. The studio will also introduce Orangetheory's new, personalized MaxHR algorithm, which updates heart rate zones in real time to provide even more accurate performance results. In addition, the studio's treadmills and rowers will be equipped with OTconnect technology, a new, proprietary platform which creates an ecosystem of data and feedback highlighting each member's total distance, average/max incline, max miles per hour, total moving time and more. The studio will celebrate its grand opening on December 30, 2022 and is currently offering discounted Founding Member Rates.

"We are excited to open our first Orangetheory studio in Hell's Kitchen, and bring Orangetheory's science-based, high-energy workouts, which are now even more connected, personalized and effective, to the residents here," said Empire's CEO, Adam Krell. "With January fast approaching, and better health and wellness continuing to top the list of most common New Year's resolutions, we look forward to helping more of our members, whatever their fitness level, follow through on their commitment to a healthier lifestyle and start seeing the results."

Orangetheory Fitness is one of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies and a leader in the boutique fitness space. The group workouts incorporate endurance, strength, and power to generate the 'Orange Effect' – which keeps calories burning for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout.

For more information on the Hell's Kitchen Orangetheory Fitness and membership packages, please call 646-650-2910. More information on Orangetheory Fitness is available on Orangetheory's website at www.orangetheory.com. Follow Orangetheory Fitness on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® ( www.orangetheory.com ) makes it simple to get More Life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength and power to generate the "Orange Effect," whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory franchisees have opened over 1,500 studios in all 50 U.S. states and 25 countries.

About Empire Portfolio Group

Empire Portfolio Group, founded in 2013 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading franchisee and area representative of Orangetheory Fitness. Empire has over 130 Orangetheory Fitness studios across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

