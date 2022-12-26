InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Sleep Mask (BEC-250)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed an improved sleep mask to block sound and light during the night, while napping or while traveling," said an inventor, from Essex Junction, Vermont, "so I invented DREAMS AWAY. My design eliminates the need to purchase and use separate sleep masks and white noise machines."

The patent-pending invention provides a new sleep mask to block light and sound while sleeping. In doing so, it allows for uninterrupted sleep and enhanced slumber. It also enhances comfort and relaxation and it would not disturb others. The invention features a therapeutic design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for light sleepers, travelers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BEC-250, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

