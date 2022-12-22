Federal Election Commission Unanimously Approves Patented Datavault® Platform for Use by Federal Political Campaigns across the United States

Advisory Opinions Pave the Way for Datavault's Blockchain Technology Adoption for Systematic Fundraising with NFTs and Game Changing Web 3.0 Marketing Technology Adio®

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Vault Holdings, Inc., leading the way in tokenomics and metaverse data visualization, valuation, and monetization, has received unanimous approval of the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) on both Datavault® 1 and Datavault® 2 advisory opinions sought by the company. The advisory opinions solidify and affirm Datavault's leadership in the area of Web 3.0 campaign finance and marketing for political campaigns. Patents enable Datavault® as the sole source of these technologies and introduces thousands of new customers within the political market from the Republican, Democrat and Independent campaigns and Political Action Committees (PACS) that support them.

Elliott S. Berke, Managing Partner of Berke Farah LLP and Datavault's Counsel, stated, "It was an honor to appear before the FEC on Datavault's behalf. We appreciated the insightful questions raised by its Commissioners and their unanimous approval of both Datavault Advisory Opinion Requests. We look forward to seeing the amazing work Datavault will do to help campaigns reach a broader donor base."

"Datavault® provides Web 3.0 tools including NFTs and Adio® mobile response technology through a patented platform that is truly game changing within the political market we serve in the United States," said Nathaniel Bradley, co-founder and CEO of Data Vault Holdings. "Our patents make us the only source of the technology for the next two decades. I am extremely proud of our team who have created this niche market in a fashion where our technology is next level and provides the best of Web 3.0 tools. Our platform protects the privacy of citizens, serves campaigns through data monetization, provides revolutionary mobile marketing that transforms traditionally one-way communication like signage, television, and radio advertisements into two-way interactive mediums. The blockchain, which arguably is the master solution for all election systems seeking transparency and vote ownership for citizens, will ,through Datavault®, now enable an exquisite audit trail and protection for campaigns from all political parties." Mr. Bradley went on to say, "The FEC has given us a solid foundation to begin our market capture and has also provided a very efficient means to inform our prospects and competitors of our international patents' rights and our exclusive product offerings. Raising money is a real burden on political campaigns and often the pivotal factor in a political campaign's success or failure. We're very focused on delivering the power of utility tokens and our mobile response technologies to help our customers win elections and fund their constant campaigning."

About the FEC

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) is the independent regulatory agency charged with administering and enforcing the federal campaign finance law. The FEC has jurisdiction over the financing of campaigns for the U.S. House, Senate, Presidency and the Vice Presidency of the United States of America. Learn more about the FEC at www.fec.gov .

About Data Vault Holdings Inc.

Data Vault Holdings Inc. is a technology holding company that provides a proprietary, cloud-based platform, Datavault®, for the delivery of branded data-backed cryptocurrencies. Data Vault Holdings Inc. provides businesses with the tools to monetize data assets securely over its Information Data Exchange® (IDE). The company is in the process of finalizing the consolidation of its affiliates Data Donate Technologies, Inc., ADIO LLC, and Datavault® Inc. as wholly owned subsidiaries under one corporate structure. Learn more about Data Vault Holdings Inc. at www.datavaultholdings.com .

